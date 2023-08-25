The Nose That Knows: An Italian tasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@
Looking for something fun to do this Sunday? How about tasting some Italian wine at Arrowine?
Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road) this Sunday, August 27, from 1–4 p.m. — we’ll feature wines hand-picked from the award-winning portfolio of Cantiniere Imports!
You’ll be able to taste highlights from producers, including:
- Castello Romitorio (Brunello Montalcino)
- Schiavenza (Barolo)
- D’Angelo (Aglianico del Vulture)
- Ca’ Moranda (Barbaresco)
- Monte Zova (Lugana)
- Firriato (Etna, Sicily)
- Ronco del Gelso (Friuli)
- Casaloste (Chianti Classico)
- Amastuolo (Puglia)
And more!
This tasting is by Reservation ONLY. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID.
There is no charge for this tasting event and tasting discounts are on! Every wine you taste will be ON SALE during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too.
This event will be popular.
Please e-mail [email protected] to let us know you plan to attend. Please include the following information:
- Name
- E-mail and phone contact information
- Number of people in your group
- When you expect to arrive:
- (a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m., or (c) 3-4 p.m.
We will confirm all reservations by e-mail. If you attend, we will add you to our e-mail list that announces special events and sales.
Can’t wait to see you!
Doug Rosen
Recent Stories
With mini American flags in hand and camera phones at the ready, friends and family gathered at Arlington Central Library on Thursday to witness loved ones take the final step…
In loving memory of Vincenzo Farruggio, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 72.
Want to learn how to handle a life-threatening situation? The Arlington Community Response Team plans to offer free emergency response training sessions over the next several months for those who…
One graffiti message, “hate,” is vexing residents, who want to see more action to tackle the persistent tagging.
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in
New Moms Groups forming 8/26!
Mamistad is back, baby! After a short break, we’ve got lots of new members to connect!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL