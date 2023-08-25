The Nose That Knows: An Italian tasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@ arrowine. com.

Looking for something fun to do this Sunday? How about tasting some Italian wine at Arrowine?

Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road) this Sunday, August 27, from 1–4 p.m. — we’ll feature wines hand-picked from the award-winning portfolio of Cantiniere Imports!

You’ll be able to taste highlights from producers, including:

Castello Romitorio (Brunello Montalcino)

Schiavenza (Barolo)

D’Angelo (Aglianico del Vulture)

Ca’ Moranda (Barbaresco)

Monte Zova (Lugana)

Firriato (Etna, Sicily)

Ronco del Gelso (Friuli)

Casaloste (Chianti Classico)

Amastuolo (Puglia)

And more!

This tasting is by Reservation ONLY. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID.

There is no charge for this tasting event and tasting discounts are on! Every wine you taste will be ON SALE during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too.

This event will be popular.

Please e-mail [email protected] to let us know you plan to attend. Please include the following information:

Name

E-mail and phone contact information

Number of people in your group

When you expect to arrive:

(a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m., or (c) 3-4 p.m.

We will confirm all reservations by e-mail. If you attend, we will add you to our e-mail list that announces special events and sales.

Can’t wait to see you!

Doug Rosen