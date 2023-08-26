Neighborhood Spotlight: McEnearney Cares around Northern Virginia

So many of us take for granted that we have food, shelter, and stability in our daily lives. McEneaney Cares Week took place from August 14-18 and was spearheaded by the company’s Diversity Council to encourage our agents and staff to actively support organizations that help families and individuals who are struggling with housing-related issues.

McEnearney Associates | Middleburg Real Estate | Atoka Properties is a powerhouse, local independent brokerage with 15 offices in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Realtors and staff from the Arlington office and across our other locations came out to help.

In our professional careers, we spend many hours as Realtors preparing homes for the market. We see what a positive, emotional experience it is for people to walk into a beautiful, clean home that they can envision calling their own. We help make that transformation happen every day. So having the opportunity to help families and individuals who might not have had that experience is something we can whole-heartedly support. Rolling up our sleeves and getting a house ready, or guiding families through a transitional time is something we are good at and love to do.

Here are some of the organizations we worked with during the week.

We started the week in Northwest D.C. at Community of Hope homeless shelter where we brought a surprise Chipotle lunch and ate with the residents. Community of Hope has 9 locations in D.C. providing healthcare resources and housing.

Our next stop was Community Lodgings in Alexandria. We had a blast painting a learning center a happy shade of blue for their youth education programs. Community Lodgings helps transition families from homelessness to independence through affordable housing and transitional housing.

On Wednesday, we did some yard work and organization for a home in Arlington through New Hope Housing. Walking up to a well-manicured home gives anyone a sense of pride. Had you driven by, you could have caught our managing broker, Glenn Lewis mowing the lawn (in his suit!) and many of our Associates inside cleaning and tidying up. New Hope Housing has resources for housing programs and shelters.

We were back in D.C. on Thursday at N Street Village, which provides support for women experiencing homelessness. Being part of a community that respects all aspects of you and how you experience your day, is exemplified in the care they wanted us to take in their huge garden. McEnearney was there cleaning up the garden so that the women have something peaceful and beautiful to see when they arrive.

Helping food pantries and clothing donation sites needs to happen all year round — not just during the holidays. Bread for the City can always use volunteers. McEnearney spent the day on Thursday organizing the food pantry. Bread for the City has many other programs including healthcare, social services, and diaper programs.

We wrapped up the week in Falls Church helping Home Stretch organize and add some decorating touches for a family who was in need of a little joy. Home Stretch helps families who are in crisis get out of situations that contribute to poverty and homelessness.

All of us deserve to land in a happy, safe environment. Please support these or any other organizations that lend a hand to those who may be struggling in our area. We all need each other.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit these links:

