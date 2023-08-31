Fairfax shooting suspect arrested by Arlington SWAT team

A man suspected of shooting two people outside of a taco restaurant in Merrifield was arrested in Arlington.
Arlington’s SWAT team arrested the 25-year-old man Sunday night at an address a block away from Wakefield High School.
“The suspect was taken into custody without incident by members of the Arlington County SWAT team in the 5000 block of S. Chesterfield Road on the evening of August 27,” and Arlington County police spokesperson tells ARLnow.
The arrest follows a shooting outside of a restaurant located along Route 29 just inside the Beltway.
More from our sister site FFXnow:
A man from Falls Church has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun into a crowd outside Taco Baja (7716 Lee Highway) in Merrifield.
Police say their investigation indicates that Jorge Armando Melendez Gonzalez, 25, approached a group of men standing outside the restaurant early in the morning on Saturday (Aug. 26).
“During the encounter, the suspect was assaulted by one of the men and the suspect opened fire into a crowd of people who were standing in front of the business,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The suspect then fled the area on foot.”
Police were called to 7716 Lee Highway at 1:51 a.m. for the reported shooting, according to scanner traffic on Open MHz.
Upon arriving, officers found two adult men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of the men had been shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the abdomen, the FCPD says. Both men were taken to a hospital, one of them with injuries that police initially said were life-threatening.
Police identified a third victim when Inova Fairfax Hospital called 911 at 3:39 a.m. to report that a man had walked in with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to FCPD and the police scanner.
“Officers were able to determine the victim was related to the earlier shooting,” the FCPD said. “The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the hospital.”
“Jorge Armando Melendez Gonzalez has been charged with three counts of Felony Malicious Wounding and three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony,” Fairfax County police said in a press release. “He is being held at the Adult Detention Center on no bond.”
“Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting,” the press release adds. “Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 5.”
Recent Stories
More on Fallen Arlington Marine — “Life for the Collart family had already been hard these past three years before they learned of the crash off the Australian coast on…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Gorgeous, spacious home that meets buyers’ new home checklist!
(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) Three days into the school year, Wakefield High School has logged a potential student overdose. Medics were dispatched to the school at 11:30 a.m. and again about…
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Saint Ann Fall Festival
You’re invited to the Saint Ann Fall Festival Saturday September 30th. Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. The Saint Ann Fall Festival is a parish and school community event with activities everyone can
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in