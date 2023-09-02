Intersection closed after long fall from under-construction building

A person has life-threatening injuries after a long fall in the Ballston area.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Fairfax Drive and N. Quincy Street. Police initially responded there for a trespasser climbing a rope at the construction site.

While on scene, an officer told dispatchers that the person appeared to be stuck part-way up the under-construction building and, a short time later, that they fell about eight stories to the ground below.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to treat the gravely injured person, who was at least initially reported to be a man between the age of 30-50. Detectives were also dispatched to investigate.

LOCATION: Fairfax Dr/N Quincy

INCIDENT: Police Department Activity

IMPACT: The intersection is closed. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2s1v7HbsMO — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) September 2, 2023