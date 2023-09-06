Morning Notes

Synthetic Field Replacement Plan — “Arlington School Board members later this month are expected to ratify final procedural steps that will permit replacement of artificial turf at the Washington-Liberty High School football stadium and at a field at Williamsburg Middle School. School Board approval is required to allow easements so the county government’s Department of Parks and Recreation can oversee the work.” [Gazette Leader]

NHL Rookies in Arlington — “The whole day was special for Bedard, who took part along with 33 other players in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The players autographed memorabilia, took part in photo and video shoots on and off the ice for EA Sports, and posed for their first official Upper Deck trading cards.” [NHL,]

September Is Preparedness Month — “September marks National Preparedness Month, an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The Ready Campaign’s 2023 National Preparedness Month theme is Take Control in 1, 2, 3. The campaign focuses on preparing older adults for disasters, specifically those from communities disproportionally impacted by emergencies.” [Arlington County]

New Economic Development Official — “Arlington Economic Development has named Katharine (Kate) Ange as the new Deputy Director for the department, effective September 5… Kate brings a wealth of leadership and business development experience to AED.” [Arlington Economic Development]

Local Dems Support Starbucks Union — “Thanks to @AdeleMcClure_ and @Matt4Arlington and @swbaker12 for coming to a Sip-in at Arlington Courthouse to support @SBWorkersUnited.” [Twitter]

More Bad Driving on I-395 — From Dave Statter: “@CursedMerc witnessed this Friday afternoon at I-395S Exit 8C (to Crystal City) & wondered if we could share the brilliance of this driver with others. Of course we can. We can also dedicate a song to this driver if anyone has suggestions.” [Twitter]

Yorktown Improves to 2-0 — “In a similar manner to their opening-game victory, the Yorktown Patriots repeated some of those performances Aug. 31 in week-two action to improve to 2-0 with a non-district home win in high-school football action. In a 37-7 win over Jackson-Reed from D.C., the Patriots rushed for 274 yards.” [Gazette Leader]

W-L Tallies Another Win — “For the second straight contest, Washington-Liberty scored early and often behind a strong passing attack to defeat the Annandale Atoms, 49-20, in high-school football action. Washington-Liberty quarterback Jon Bhojwani was 21 of 27 passing for 325 yards and four touchdowns with no interception.” [Gazette Leader]

Carjacking Arrest in F.C. — “On August 28, 2023 in a parking garage in the 500 block of S. Washington Street, an adult was exiting their vehicle and confronted by a suspect. The suspect was holding a backpack while clutching a crowbar and told the victim that he wanted his vehicle. The victim pushed the subject away and the suspect fled the parking garage… The suspect was located in the Arlington County Adult Detention Center waiting to be transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges.” [City of Falls Church]

It’s Wednesday — A sunny and hot day, with temperatures near 100°F. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows around 75°F. [Weather.gov]