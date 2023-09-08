Arlington Pet of the Week: Princess Kona!

Announcing the Princess Kona!, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week.

This royal is living it up in her penthouse in Clarendon. She even has her own website that her loyal subjects can follow!

Her owner had this to say about the princess:

Princess Kona! is lovable and enjoys playing, sitting on the balcony chirping at the crows, and advocating for adoption at AWLA. She was adopted just 10 months ago from AWLA and has made her home in Clarendon. She celebrated her 2nd birthday in May with family from New York. Being a princess, she enjoys going out in Clarendon in her backpack and sightseeing all that Arlington has to offer. Her favorite toys are a red sparkly ball and a nice mouse to share with you. She loves face rubs and back rubs. Most of all, while she likes chirping at birds, her food of choice is salmon and tuna. That includes not only her food; also her treats. Her other fun thing to do is to sight-see while she is in her litter, after all, there is so much to see.

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.