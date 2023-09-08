JUST IN: Arlington National Cemetery closed due to bomb threat

Arlington National Cemetery is closed to funerals and to the public Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

The cemetery said on social media that the threat is being investigated.

“The cemetery’s response teams and local law enforcement partners are on site investigating the threat,” ANC said. “The public is requested to avoid the area and wait for updates posted to our social media platforms.”

An Arlington County police K-9 unit was dispatched to the cemetery around 8:40 a.m. for what was described as a threat received via email.