Listing of the Day: 309 N. Fillmore Street

Address: 309 N. Fillmore Street

Neighborhood: Lyon Park

Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,497 sq. ft.

Listed: $2,350,000

Noteworthy: Luxe living in Lyon Park. BCN custom-quality home with 4,500 finished sq. ft.

Luxe living in Lyon Park. BCN custom-quality home with 4,500 finished sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, and 4 1/2 baths, offers the perfect blend of modern elegance and timeless charm — and TRULY lives like new.

This meticulously maintained contemporary home has a spacious open floor plan, flooded with natural light from the abundance of oversized windows on all 3 levels. The attention to detail is evident throughout, with design features including well-proportioned rooms, high ceilings, high-end custom window treatments and light fixtures, wide-plank espresso hardwood floors throughout and upgraded trim. The gourmet kitchen with oversized walk-in pantry, features a 6-burner Wolf stove, brand new refrigerator, custom cabinets with under-cabinet lighting and a large island with seating for 4.

A generously-sized home office, dining room, family room with marble-surround gas fireplace, powder room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast area complete the main level. The upper level has a well-appointed primary suite with a dramatic vaulted ceiling, incredible walk-in closet and a spectacularly designed spa-like bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, two sharing a jack-n-jill bath and an ensuite bedroom, perfect for guests, and a laundry room with front-load washer and dryer complete the space.

The open and airy lower level is fully finished and includes a large rec room, a bedroom and full bathroom — offering flexibility for use as a guest suite, home office, gym or entertainment area.

Listed by:

Steve Wydler Wydler Brothers of Compass

[email protected]

(703) 348-6326