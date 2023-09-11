Listing of the Day: 309 N. Fillmore Street

Address: 309 N. Fillmore Street
Neighborhood: Lyon Park
Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,497 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,350,000
Noteworthy: Luxe living in Lyon Park. BCN custom-quality home with 4,500 finished sq. ft.
Luxe living in Lyon Park. BCN custom-quality home with 4,500 finished sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, and 4 1/2 baths, offers the perfect blend of modern elegance and timeless charm — and TRULY lives like new.
This meticulously maintained contemporary home has a spacious open floor plan, flooded with natural light from the abundance of oversized windows on all 3 levels. The attention to detail is evident throughout, with design features including well-proportioned rooms, high ceilings, high-end custom window treatments and light fixtures, wide-plank espresso hardwood floors throughout and upgraded trim. The gourmet kitchen with oversized walk-in pantry, features a 6-burner Wolf stove, brand new refrigerator, custom cabinets with under-cabinet lighting and a large island with seating for 4.
A generously-sized home office, dining room, family room with marble-surround gas fireplace, powder room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast area complete the main level. The upper level has a well-appointed primary suite with a dramatic vaulted ceiling, incredible walk-in closet and a spectacularly designed spa-like bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, two sharing a jack-n-jill bath and an ensuite bedroom, perfect for guests, and a laundry room with front-load washer and dryer complete the space.
The open and airy lower level is fully finished and includes a large rec room, a bedroom and full bathroom — offering flexibility for use as a guest suite, home office, gym or entertainment area.
Listed by:
Steve Wydler Wydler Brothers of Compass
[email protected]
(703) 348-6326
Recent Stories
A 47-year-old Richmond man is facing charges after police say he robbed a store and then threw a fake gun at responding officers. The incident happened Friday afternoon after 3…
Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2023-2024 season and 80th anniversary celebration on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rachel M….
Arlington County Council of PTAs says the Nottingham Elementary School ‘swing space’ plan ignores current financial projections and hurts low-income families.
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three…
Art House 7 has a lineup of fall events designed to awaken your creativity! Our offerings cover various artistic realms from capturing the beauty of florals and lifelike portraits to exploring new crafts for 5th graders through adults.
For those looking to try their hand at ceramics throwing there are special pottery wheel Art Nights. Bookmaking enthusiasts can delve into crafting their own books and exploring binding techniques, while those interested in textile arts can delve into crochet. Drawing enthusiasts can refine their techniques with a focus on the intricacies of hands, and for those interested in printmaking, there’s an opportunity to carve and create unique prints.
Art House 7 also recognizes the importance of creativity as a family activity. Parent-child workshops, such as creating handprints in clay or exploring needle felting together, offer unique opportunities for bonding and making lasting memories.
One standout opportunity this fall is to learn from master artist Teresa Oaxaca in a two-day Painting the Rose from Life workshop. Open to ages 16 and up, this September 16-17 workshop provides step-by-step expert guidance through techniques for creating lifelike roses on canvas.
Arlington Travel Basketball (ATB)
ATB will be conducting two basketball skills sessions in September that are free of charge to all Arlington County players in grades 4 – 8.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure space.
Following these skills sessions, ATB will be holding tryouts for the 2023-24 Travel-level teams in early October.
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk
Sicilian Wine Dinner
Tastes of Sicily
Sicily Wine Dinner with Street Food
Sunday, September 24th
Speaker: Roberto D’Onofrio & Vincenzo Schiano (Impero Wine)
Cost: $130 Pp ++
11 Wines & Seven Courses
Tickets:
We do not have our online ticket platform this time.