Biz Talk: Arlington Economic Development celebrates first AIF Ecosystem Support Fund Recipient

This article was written by Adam Henry, CEcD, EDP, Senior Business Development Manager for Arlington Economic Development.
Last week, Arlington Economic Development (AED) in partnership with the Rosslyn Business Improvement District, American Real Estate Partners and Unstuck Labs celebrated the grand opening of Unstuck Labs’ pop-up studio in Rosslyn. This innovative partnership along with support from AED’s Arlington Innovation Fund’s Ecosystem Support Fund will help support new startups in the studio and host weekly events for companies and entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate.
Unstuck Labs is an award-winning digital agency, venture-building studio, and hyperlearning community based in Arlington. Founded by a team of career professionals turned entrepreneurs, Unstuck Labs helps early-stage startups and innovation programs to validate ideas, build products, and launch ventures. Unstuck Labs offers a range of services, including mobile and web development, branding and marketing, pitch decks and fundraising, and advisory and mentoring. Unstuck Labs also runs a 12-week startup studio program that provides hands-on support, deliverables, and perks to selected founders.
In April 2023, the Arlington County Board approved $1 million in funding for the Arlington Innovation Fund. The new program is comprised of two components — Catalyst Grants and the Ecosystem Support Fund.
AIF’s Catalyst Grants help increase funding for early-stage technology startups through technical assistance and non-dilutive, co-investment grants from $25,000 up to $50,000. Applications for the Catalyst Grants will open in the coming weeks, those interested in the program can sign up to receive updates as they are announced.
The Ecosystem Support Fund is a discretionary tool for Arlington Economic Development to support local and regional programming and strategic initiatives focused on advancing the local and regional technology ecosystem.
Arlington Economic Development is excited about its first strategic investment with Unstuck Labs to fuel innovation and boost local entrepreneur programming and networking in Arlington. Investments like these will drive entrepreneurial activity in Arlington and illustrate the community’s support for entrepreneurship and innovation.
