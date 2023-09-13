Morning Notes

Arlington Rent Stays at No. 2 Regionally — “We at Zumper have just published our latest D.C. Metro Report… This month, Arlington ranked as the 2nd most expensive city to rent. The price of one bedroom units fell 2.1% to $2,340, while two bedroom units dropped 0.6% to $3,110.” [Zumper]

APS Vending Policy Change — “Arlington School Board members on Sept. 21 are expected to formally rescind the school system’s policy governing vending machines in schools. The reason? Schools haven’t had vending machines in them since 2014, when they were phased out. Technically, county schools haven’t had operating vending machines since 2014. A number of machines remain in schools but are not in use.” [Gazette Leader]

Yet Another Exit 10C Crash — From Dave Statter: “This is at least the 6th crash in 24 days on I-395N Exit 10C. All caused by drivers trying to get to the exit at the last second. This driver did not come from the GW Parkway.” [Twitter]

Courthouse Cafe Expanding to D.C. — “Our first location of Simona Café is currently opened in Arlington and we are planning on opening our second location in NoMa the third week of September.” [PoPville]

Bike Trail Repaving — “Bike Trail Over 66 Is Paved #Ballston.” [Twitter]

Reporter Discusses Crisis Team — “New program in Arlington County works to tackle homelessness Arlington Now’s James Jarvis has been reporting on Arlington County’s new Mobile Health Crisis Team.” [Fox 5]

New Committee Assignment for Favola? — “Arlington may start 2024 with the same number of legislators on the powerful state Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations as it has in 2023. State Sen. Barbara Favola said she has a good shot at ending up on the committee after the dust settles from the Nov. 7 election.” [Gazette Leader]

Metro Mulling Map and Sign Changes — “Metro is looking at ways to improve the customer experience on buses and trains by changing signage across the system, including the possibility of renaming and numbering its rail lines. Metro’s Chief Experience Officer Sarah Meyer, who recently took the job after spending time at New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, says Metro is now studying transit agencies around the world.” [NBC 4]

It’s Wednesday — There is a 60% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies and a high of 79°F. Winds will be from the northwest at 6-8 mph. In the evening, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 61°F. [Weather.gov]