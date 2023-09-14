Morning Notes

Could Pickleball Disrupt Voting? — “Will the effort to squeeze the vehicles of both voters and pickleball players into the parking lot at Walter Reed Community Center go harmoniously? Or will it result in conflict that raises a (wait for it …) racket? County election officials are hoping for the former rather than the latter as the days count down to the start of early voting at Walter Reed.” [Gazette Leader]

Housing Voucher Lottery Now Open — “Arlington opened the waitlist for its housing voucher lottery Wednesday. It’s the first time since 2012 that county residents have a chance to apply for the federally-funded rent subsidy program. Eligible residents can apply online to be entered into a lottery draw for the county’s 5,000-slot waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly called Section 8, which helps residents pay a portion of their monthly rent.” [Fox 5]

APS Enrollment Down Slightly — “It appears that, once the dust settles, 2023-24 enrollment for Arlington’s public-school system will be roughly on par with that of the preceding academic year. County school officials announced a first-day-of-school enrollment of 27,407 – 26,554 in kindergarten through 12th grade and 853 in pre-kindergarten – which represents a slight (117 students) shortfall compared to last year’s official student-body count submitted to state education officials.” [Gazette Leader]

New Urgent Care Clinic Opens — “MedStar Health has opened a new urgent care location in the heart of Ballston to serve the surrounding community of Arlington, Va., including students, faculty, and staff from nearby Marymount University. It is the 34th urgent care site in the MedStar Health system.” [MedStar]

WHS Grad Helps YMCA — “A 2023 graduate of Wakefield High School in Arlington spent the summer working with the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington as part of an internship sponsored by Bank of America… Yabsera Negussie, who is beginning her first year at Dartmouth College and is majoring in neuroscience and business, worked with Home Depot to get materials needed for students to participate in the 29th annual Thingamajig Invention Convention.” [Patch]

Amazon’s Housing Investments — “Amazon.com Inc. has committed over half its $2 billion affordable housing fund to projects in Greater Washington, far more than the other regions the fund touches. The $1.1 billion distributed in the region via the company’s Housing Equity Fund has gone toward more than 7,500 affordable units across 29 projects in various stages of advancement in Greater Washington, according to figures furnished by Amazon.” [Washington Business Journal]

Football Forfeit = DJO Win — “The Bishop O’Connell Knights (1-1) did not play this past weekend but the high-school football team still got a victory by virtue of a forfeit. The St. Albans Bulldogs were scheduled to play at O’Connell on Saturday, Sept. 9 in a non-conference private-school contest at noon, but forfeited the game instead for unspecified reasons, giving O’Connell a win.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Thursday — Sunny and pleasant with a high temperature close to 77 degrees. There will be a gentle north wind at about 10 mph throughout the day. Moving into Thursday night, the sky will remain clear and the low temperature will be around 57 degrees. [Weather.gov]