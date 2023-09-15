Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ike

Age is just a number and this furry senior knows it. Meet Ike, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This black and white Shih Tzu is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
His foster had this to say about him:
He’s an absolute GEM who has so much love and companionship to give! Although Ike may be a senior dog, age is just a number for this little guy!
For starters, he loves to get outside and walk. Even though his back legs are a tad wobbly and he appreciates a lift on stairs, he loves to stroll, check out new smells, and meet other humans… followed by a long nap!
More than anything, Ike LOVES to keep up with his people. Whatever you are doing — cooking, laundry, watching TV, hanging out with friends — Ike wants to be nearby chillaxing. He has snoozed through many work calls, so we can vouch for his performance as a good employee!
Just know that Ike is HOPING you might eat something yummy that you’ll be eager to share (hint hint). If you’re looking for the sweetest, low-maintenance buddy, you’ve found him!
Ike’s favorite things are: COMPANIONSHIP. Ike wants to be your bestie, and he wants to look into your eyes and know that you feel the same way! EATING. He lives for food, and a variety of flavors really gets him going! COZINESS. He loves a comfy bed, with clean bedding being especially exciting as he paws it into a state of perfection before flopping down with a contented sigh!
If Ike was an ice cream flavor, he would be: Cookies and cream. Let’s state the obvious, he looks like cookies and cream — heavy on the cookie! He’s sweet and comforting, but still upbeat and guaranteed to make you feel happy!
And don’t forget his best friend Kiki! Ike and Kiki are two seniors living their best life and need to stick together. Learn more about Ike by reading his entire profile!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
Recent Stories
A restaurant in Clarendon has hung up the ever-elusive promise of a “coming soon” sign. It is one sign of progress for two Asian restaurants taking up residence next to…
Yesterday morning, while Arlington Public Schools students were on their way to school, two cars were involved in a crash on S. Carlin Springs Road. Around 7 a.m., police were…
A new delivery-only restaurant specializing in “loaded fries” has opened in a parking lot near Clarendon. For Your Fries Only is serving up fries slathered in sauce and topped with a…
Bucking statewide trends, Arlington County may be seeing opioid overdoses trend down this year. So far this year, Arlington registered 44 overdoses with Narcan — a brand name for the…
Join us Tuesday’s at your favorite “Hideout” for our Shuck and Sip event! We’ll be serving up delicious oysters delivered fresh every Tuesday for just $1 each, along with your favorite drinks to wash them down.
Our cozy and welcoming spot is the perfect place to unwind after a long day at work or catch up with friends. And with our unbeatable prices, you can indulge in as many oysters as you like without breaking the bank! We also have Happy Hour daily from 5pm-7pm all under $8…but shhhh don’t tell anyone….
Taking place at Code Red, 2440 18th St NW, Washington, DC.
Oysters are served until we run out
Donate between 9/14 (Thur) and 9/17 (Sun) to Double Your Contribution to Nathan’s Cancer Slayers 2023, on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Nathan’s team works in memory of Nathan Fleming, who graduated from Washington-Liberty in 2019 while undergoing chemo and radiation.
Nathan was one of a kind, a great soul, and wise beyond his years. Loving and kind, funny, smart, interesting, easy-going, a little bit goofy and always positive.
Since May 2020, Nathan’s team has raised more than $312,000 to advance innovative childhood cancer research. This year, all the funds we raise will support sarcoma research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Every dollar makes a big difference. Research to discover new drug treatments would NOT be possible without philanthropic funding. Unbelievably, childhood cancer research receives just 4% of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute, underscoring the importance of charitable giving.
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk