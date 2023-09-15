Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ike

Age is just a number and this furry senior knows it. Meet Ike, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This black and white Shih Tzu is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

His foster had this to say about him:

He’s an absolute GEM who has so much love and companionship to give! Although Ike may be a senior dog, age is just a number for this little guy! For starters, he loves to get outside and walk. Even though his back legs are a tad wobbly and he appreciates a lift on stairs, he loves to stroll, check out new smells, and meet other humans… followed by a long nap! More than anything, Ike LOVES to keep up with his people. Whatever you are doing — cooking, laundry, watching TV, hanging out with friends — Ike wants to be nearby chillaxing. He has snoozed through many work calls, so we can vouch for his performance as a good employee! Just know that Ike is HOPING you might eat something yummy that you’ll be eager to share (hint hint). If you’re looking for the sweetest, low-maintenance buddy, you’ve found him! Ike’s favorite things are: COMPANIONSHIP. Ike wants to be your bestie, and he wants to look into your eyes and know that you feel the same way! EATING. He lives for food, and a variety of flavors really gets him going! COZINESS. He loves a comfy bed, with clean bedding being especially exciting as he paws it into a state of perfection before flopping down with a contented sigh! If Ike was an ice cream flavor, he would be: Cookies and cream. Let’s state the obvious, he looks like cookies and cream — heavy on the cookie! He’s sweet and comforting, but still upbeat and guaranteed to make you feel happy!

And don’t forget his best friend Kiki! Ike and Kiki are two seniors living their best life and need to stick together. Learn more about Ike by reading his entire profile!

