Morning Notes

Ballston Office Building Sold — “JLL has arranged the sale of Ballston One, a 239,678-square-foot office building located at 4601 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Penzance purchased the building from UBS Realty Investors LLC for an undisclosed price.” [Rebusiness Online]
YHS Senior Earns Int’l Medals — “Thanks to high finishes at the recent world championships, Eleni Guerrera recently added even more significant power-lifting medals to her already impressive collection. The Yorktown High School senior earned four individual medals – three silvers and one bronze – in her Sub Junior (ages 14-18) 125-pound weight category at the world power lifting championships held in August in Romania.” [Gazette Leader]
APS Wants Portion of Road — “What’s a few square feet – 131, to be exact – among friends? That’s the question that goes to the Arlington County Board later this month, as their School Board counterparts are asking county officials to trim a sliver off South Walter Reed Drive to make way for construction of the new Arlington Career Center. The slice of right-of-way is located between 7th and 8th streets South.” [Gazette Leader]
Local Nat’l Merit Scholars — “Sixteen high school students from Arlington have been named 2024 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, taking the first step in securing a scholarship in the competitive program. On Wednesday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced approximately 16,000 semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S.” [Patch]
Odd Crash on I-395 — From Dave Statter: “Exit 8C never disappoints. It’s always something that has you go WTF! Today at 10:00 a.m.” [Twitter]
Lots of Migrating Birds Overhead — The website BirdCast estimates that 529,100 crossed Arlington Wednesday night into Thursday morning. From former School Board member Barbara Kanninen, in response: “Bigger night! Turn your outside lights off at night to help them stay on course.” [BirdCast, Twitter]
Minn. Judge Blocks MM-Like Zoning — “A Minneapolis zoning plan praised by supporters of Missing Middle Housing in Arlington has been struck down by a state judge in Minnesota, who ruled the city’s implementation of the plan is an ongoing violation of the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act. The zoning plan, called the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, eliminated single-family zoning in Minneapolis as a way to create greater housing density within city limits.” [Patch]
It’s Friday — Expect a sunny day with a high temperature near 76 degrees accompanied by north winds blowing at 9 to 11 mph. Later in the evening, skies will remain clear while the temperature drops to a low of around 55 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, August 2023.
Arlington County Board candidates say they would like more coordination and transparency from the School Board when it comes to annual budgets and long-term plans. The discussion arose last night…
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) says it avoided a canned goods shortfall with a timely donation from Bloomberg Industry Group. Over Labor Day weekend, the local food bank said…
Donate between 9/14 (Thur) and 9/17 (Sun) to Double Your Contribution to Nathan’s Cancer Slayers 2023, on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Nathan’s team works in memory of Nathan Fleming, who graduated from Washington-Liberty in 2019 while undergoing chemo and radiation.
Nathan was one of a kind, a great soul, and wise beyond his years. Loving and kind, funny, smart, interesting, easy-going, a little bit goofy and always positive.
Since May 2020, Nathan’s team has raised more than $312,000 to advance innovative childhood cancer research. This year, all the funds we raise will support sarcoma research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Every dollar makes a big difference. Research to discover new drug treatments would NOT be possible without philanthropic funding. Unbelievably, childhood cancer research receives just 4% of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute, underscoring the importance of charitable giving.
