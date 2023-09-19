Morning Notes

Pentagon Parking Redevelopment? — “Offsite Pentagon parking lots steps from Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters could be redeveloped with commercial mixed-use, according to proposed amendments to the Pentagon campus master plan. The three noncontiguous lots up for consideration sit on the north side of Army Navy Drive, immediately south of I-395, at Hayes, Fern and Eads streets. They’re currently used for tour bus drop-off and pick-up and parking for Pentagon permit-holders and visitors.” [Washington Business Journal]
Water Main Break in N. Arlington — Portions of northern Arlington lost water pressure briefly Monday after a sizable water main break. From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Crews are working on a broken main along the 4100 block of North River Street. The break has been isolated and pressure is believed to be restored. Traffic diverted around the work site.” [Twitter]
Cemetery Monument to VMI? — “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the Virginia Military Institute, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college and whose board members he appoints, to accept and place on property it owns 80 miles from campus a Confederate statue from Arlington National Cemetery that the Army has ordered to be removed by Jan. 1, according to a VMI spokesperson.” [Washington Post]
We’re No. 1 for Homebuyer Demand — “After lagging Alexandria for two months, Arlington is back on top in the latest Bright MLS T3 Home-Demand Index, released Sept. 12. Even so, the data suggest home-buyer interest in the Arlington market declined slightly from July to August.” [Gazette Leader]
Weekend DUI Arrests — “On Saturday evening, officers conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol, a detail designed to make our roadways safer by identifying, stopping and apprehending drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. During the detail, officers conducted 27 traffic stops which resulted in 3 DUI arrests, 4 other misdemeanor arrests and issued 20 traffic summonses.” [Twitter]
Development Approval Delayed — “Plans to raze Arlington United Methodist Church and replace it with an assisted-living facility will wait a month before consideration by Arlington leaders. Initially planned to be discussed at September meetings of the Planning Commission and County Board, the proposal has been pushed back to October.” [Gazette Leader]
Treasurer Prepping for Stormwater Change — “The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office isn’t waiting until the last minute in making preparations for a major switch in how property owners get charged for the county government’s stormwater efforts. ‘We are already up to our eyeballs with all things stormwater!’ Treasurer Carla de la Pava told the GazetteLeader.” [Gazette Leader]
Fall Foliage Prediction — “Using historical weather reports, tree species info, and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S. In the Mid-Atlantic, leaves change colors by October 23. The Mid-Atlantic will likely be past its peak fall colors by the end of November.” [Axios]
It’s Tuesday — A sunny day with a high temperature near 76 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7 to 11 mph. As for tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a low temperature of around 56 degrees. [Weather.gov]
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
