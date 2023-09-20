Fire Marshal’s Office looking for witness to car fire started with stolen fireworks

Someone lit a car on fire near the Arlington border, using fireworks stolen from the Bluemont area.
That’s according to the Arlington County Fire Marshal’s Office, which today released surveillance photos of a “possible witness” to the June 17 incident just east of Seven Corners. Fire marshals are trying to identify the person in the photos.
More from the flyer released today:
The Arlington County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Theft of Commercial Fireworks and Arson of a Vehicle and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a possible witness. At approximate 9pm on June 17, 2023 the Fire Department responded to Patrick Henry Dr Falls Church/ Wilson Blvd & N. McKinley Rd Arlington for the report of a vehicle fire. The investigation determined the cause of the fire was ARSON and the suspect used fireworks stolen from a commercial fireworks stand in the 5100 Block of Wilson Blvd to burn the vehicle. The individual pictured above may have information regarding or have witnessed the crime.
Anyone with information about the crime or the possible witness is asked to contact Lt. John Crooke at (703)-228-4649 or [email protected].
The ACFD's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual wanted for questioning related to an incident occurring at approx. 9pm on June 17, 2023. If you have any information, please contact the OFM by calling 703-228-4649 pic.twitter.com/c2vWJ5u3cC
— Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) September 20, 2023
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Tremendous Value on New Construction Home in Arlington!
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
Are you ready for a family frolic in front of the lens? Look no further! Our Mini Photo Sessions are here, and they’re filled with laughter, wagging tails, and unforgettable moments.
What to Expect:
• Professional Portraits: Bring your furry friends or the whole family for a portrait experience like no other. We promise to capture the most charming moments!
• Outdoor Adventures: We’ll set the stage in a beautiful outdoor location, ensuring your mini session is filled with natural light and colorful backgrounds.
This week, we are thrilled to welcome Jane Lowery to our women’s therapy practice. Jane specializes in grief+loss therapy and she’s forming a support group for young adults who have lost a parent.
Grief work is personal for Jane. She’s a host with The Dinner Party, a national non-profit reducing the isolation & stigma for grieving 20 & 30-something’s with live and virtual sit-down dinners.
Jane is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. Prior to becoming a therapist, she worked for over 10 years in technology philanthropy. Jane obtained her bachelor’s in American Studies from George Washington University.
A New Englander and loyal Patriots fan, Jane and her husband have two dogs, Tallulah and Ivy, and enjoy cooking & looking for the area’s best Tex-Mex.
NY Cat Film Festival
Experience through film the beauty of our relationships to cats. This unique film is a compilation of shorts with a feline theme which premieres every year in New York City and then travels to venues across the United States. This
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a