Listing of the Day: 5421 4th Street S.

Address: 5421 4th Street S.
Neighborhood: Glencarlyn
Type: 4 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 3,720 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,679,000
Noteworthy: Tremendous Value on New Construction Home in Arlington!
For those looking for a home in Arlington that checks all the boxes, this home is for you! This new construction home by local home builder Classic Cottages features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3,720 finished sq. ft., and 1 car attached garage.
Perfect for hosting, the Dahlia Model features an open concept main level with 9 ft ceilings and dining, living and cooking spaces all open to each other, making this smaller home plan feel spacious and inviting. Also on the main level, you’ll find a mud room and pantry located between the garage and kitchen for convenience. A powder room and coat closet is found near the front entry near the gorgeous stairwell. Upstairs you’ll find three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, and laundry. On the lower level, you’ll find an entertainment room with a wet bar, another full bedroom with bathroom, and a fitness room.
Join Classic Cottages this Sunday, September 24th to tour your new home!
Listed by:
Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(571) 366-3324
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
Arlington Public Library says it is taking a stand against book banning across the U.S. and in Virginia, declaring itself a “book sanctuary.” “Everyone should read whatever they want, whenever…
Are you ready for a family frolic in front of the lens? Look no further! Our Mini Photo Sessions are here, and they’re filled with laughter, wagging tails, and unforgettable moments.
What to Expect:
• Professional Portraits: Bring your furry friends or the whole family for a portrait experience like no other. We promise to capture the most charming moments!
• Outdoor Adventures: We’ll set the stage in a beautiful outdoor location, ensuring your mini session is filled with natural light and colorful backgrounds.
This week, we are thrilled to welcome Jane Lowery to our women’s therapy practice. Jane specializes in grief+loss therapy and she’s forming a support group for young adults who have lost a parent.
Grief work is personal for Jane. She’s a host with The Dinner Party, a national non-profit reducing the isolation & stigma for grieving 20 & 30-something’s with live and virtual sit-down dinners.
Jane is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. Prior to becoming a therapist, she worked for over 10 years in technology philanthropy. Jane obtained her bachelor’s in American Studies from George Washington University.
A New Englander and loyal Patriots fan, Jane and her husband have two dogs, Tallulah and Ivy, and enjoy cooking & looking for the area’s best Tex-Mex.
NY Cat Film Festival
Experience through film the beauty of our relationships to cats. This unique film is a compilation of shorts with a feline theme which premieres every year in New York City and then travels to venues across the United States. This
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a