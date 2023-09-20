Listing of the Day: 5421 4th Street S.

Address: 5421 4th Street S.

Neighborhood: Glencarlyn

Type: 4 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 3,720 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,679,000

Noteworthy: Tremendous Value on New Construction Home in Arlington!

For those looking for a home in Arlington that checks all the boxes, this home is for you! This new construction home by local home builder Classic Cottages features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3,720 finished sq. ft., and 1 car attached garage.

Perfect for hosting, the Dahlia Model features an open concept main level with 9 ft ceilings and dining, living and cooking spaces all open to each other, making this smaller home plan feel spacious and inviting. Also on the main level, you’ll find a mud room and pantry located between the garage and kitchen for convenience. A powder room and coat closet is found near the front entry near the gorgeous stairwell. Upstairs you’ll find three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, and laundry. On the lower level, you’ll find an entertainment room with a wet bar, another full bedroom with bathroom, and a fitness room.

Join Classic Cottages this Sunday, September 24th to tour your new home!

Listed by:

Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC

[email protected]

(571) 366-3324