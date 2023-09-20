Morning Notes

NAACP Candidate Forum — “With Arlington residents continuing to debate the effects of the county’s new Missing Middle zoning ordinance, housing issues were a major topic of discussion at the NAACP Arlington Branch’s candidates forum Monday night.” [Patch]

Ragtime Renewing Lease — “A popular restaurant in the Courthouse area has survived the pandemic and now is asking for a lease extension from the Arlington County government. The owners of the Ragtime restaurant, located in a government-owned building at 1345 North Courthouse Road, are asking to extend the lease from its current expiration in 2026 to 2031.” [Gazette Leader]

New Group Joins CivFed — “The Arlington County Civic Federation began its new year with one more member organization than it ended with in 2022-23. Delegates at their September meeting ratified the membership application of the African-American Leadership Council of Arlington… Founded in 2007 as a grass-roots group, the organization was the brainchild of the late Frank Wilson, a veteran member of the Arlington School Board. The first two co-chairs were Christian Dorsey (now on the County Board) and Sarah Summerville.” [Gazette Leader]

Rainy Weekend on Tap — “The odds are rising for a storm to form off the Southeast coast later this week before working its way northward this weekend, soaking the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. While it’s uncertain whether the system will qualify for a name, it’s expected to bring gusty winds, rough surf, rip currents and shoreline flooding along the coast and heavy rain over a swath that could extend well inland.” [Capital Weather Gang]

It’s Wednesday — Expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 79 degrees and a light northwest wind of 3-6 mph. The evening will be mostly clear, with the temperature dropping to around 60 degrees and a gentle northeast breeze. [Weather.gov]