Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tiger

Give a round of applause to Tiger, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This fluffy, longhaired guy is gorgeous and ready to find a family to call home. He is currently in shelter at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
This is what his friends had to say:
This lovable striped 1-year-old is looking for a home to call his own. He’s a laid-back boy who has truly mastered the art of relaxation. Set him up in a sun-soaked window sill, and you can bet that he’ll find the perfect spot to curl up and unwind.
One of Tiger’s favorite pastimes is being pampered with belly rubs. He’s not just content with a casual pat; he’s a full-fledged belly-rub aficionado. In fact, there’s seemingly no limit to the amount of petting he can enjoy. He also loves to be groomed, so get your brushes and get ready for some quality bonding time.
Tiger has lived with children in the past, and as long as boundaries are respected, they should be able to live harmoniously in the future.
Despite being named Tiger, this handsome fellow boasts a striking resemblance to a lynx with his stunning tufted ears and captivating gaze. Don’t let his lynx-like appearance fool you — Tiger is a gentle and affectionate companion at heart.
His favorite pastime is curling up in a cozy spot beside you, purring contently as you stroke his luxurious coat. With his soft, plush fur and endearing mannerisms, Tiger has a way of melting hearts wherever he goes.
Are you starry eyed? Then Tiger is the furry companion for you!
Learn more about Tiger and how to meet him by reading his complete profile.
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
