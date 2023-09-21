Morning Notes

Training Exercise Along S. Courthouse Road — “NSAW Security Forces will be conducting regularly-scheduled drills tomorrow, Thursday, Sept 21 on [Naval Support Facility] Arlington. Impacts: Please expect to see Police activity on ARL during the morning.” [Twitter]

DCA Work Ahead of Schedule — “It adds up fast: 800 tons today, 800 tons tomorrow, 800 tons the next day, and so on and so forth. That’s how much asphalt is being laid on a nightly basis as efforts to upgrade pavements on Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport’s major runway roll ahead until cooler weather conditions call a halt through early next spring. ‘We’re ahead of schedule,’ said Jack Potter, president/CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.” [Gazette Leader]

Alexandria to Support Bus Stop Expansion — “Arlington calls for aid, and Alexandria will answer. Alexandria’s City Council is scheduled to vote at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to support neighboring Arlington’s funding application for an expanded Shirlington Transit Center. Arlington County is applying for funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to expand the transit center in Shirlington, a major hub for bus traffic.” [ALXnow]

Community Award Winners Announced — “A trio of Arlington civic leaders will be honored by the Arlington Community Foundation with its 2023 William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Award… John Foti has coached Arlington youth baseball for decades… Dr. Tsehaye Teferra is founder and president of the ECDC Enterprise Development Group… Andres Tobar’s community leadership also has included many years” of work with various local organizations. [Gazette Leader]

Sighting Along the Custis Trail — “Some want to light the fire just to watch it burn” with Gondola Now slogans written in chalk. [Twitter]

Farmers Market Donation to AFAC — “Field to Table, which operates a number of farmers’ markets in Arlington, on Sept. 16 presented its annual gift of $10,000 to the Arlington Food Assistance Center.” [Gazette Leader]

Fashion Pop-Up at Marymount — “PrettyLittleThing, a U.K.-based online fashion retailer, will be making a stop at Marymount University in Arlington on Friday as part of its East Coast pop-up shop tour. All customers are invited to visit the PrettyLittleThing pop-up shop to update their wardrobes, even if they don’t attend Marymount.” [Patch]

GMU Study on Local Mental Health — “A new study shows an alarming trend taking a devastating economic toll: Northern Virginia has lost more than $16 billion in unrealized gross regional product over the last two years due to the impaired mental health of its workforce—with no end of the losses in sight.” [George Mason University]

It’s Thursday — Mostly sunny in the morning with temperatures reaching around 79°F, accompanied by a gentle north wind at 6 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows near 59°F. [Weather.gov]