Listing of the Day: 4019 N. River Street

Address: 4019 N. River Street
Neighborhood: Chain Bridge Forest
Type: 4 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,133 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,750,000
Noteworthy: Chain Bridge Forest Gem: Elegance Meets Everyday Comfort
Welcome to timeless elegance and modern comfort at this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence, with over 4,100 sq. ft. of living space, strategically nestled in the highly sought-after Chain Bridge Forest neighborhood in Arlington.
As you set foot inside, you’re warmly greeted by a beautiful foyer that effortlessly flows into an expansive living room with custom details. Perfect for both intimate conversations and grand celebrations, the formal dining room stands ready to host memorable gatherings with sophistication. The large kitchen opens seamlessly to a comfortable family room anchored with a classic fireplace providing a welcome space to relax.
From the family room, step outside into a private backyard oasis, where a welcoming pool offers a slice of paradise. This secluded outdoor haven is not just a backyard; it’s a lifestyle experience that seamlessly integrates relaxation and entertainment. On the upper level of the home there are four spacious bedrooms and three full baths, along with a conveniently located laundry room. The generously sized primary suite is complemented by the en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Pristine two-car garage and easy main-floor access.
Sought-after public-school pyramid of Jamestown/Williamsburg/Yorktown. Situated minutes from top D.C. private schools and conveniently located close to Reagan National, this home keeps you connected. Nearby outdoor trails and the C&O Canal offer natural escapes. This Chain Bridge Forest home provides a unique blend of elegance and everyday comfort.
Contact us for a private showing and see how this property offers more than just a place to live — it’s a lifestyle.
Listed by:
Donna Hamaker — Buck & Associates
[email protected]
(703) 582-7779
