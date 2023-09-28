UPDATED: Large police response at Yorktown HS after threatening phone call

(Updated at 12:55 p.m.) It’s likely a hoax but a threatening phone call prompted another large police response at Yorktown High School today.
Someone called 911 shortly before noon, claiming to be in a bathroom at the school and planning a shooting, according to a police dispatch. The call taker could then hear gunshots and screaming in the background, possibly from a recording.
Officers arriving on scene reported no suspicious activity outside nor inside the school, which was quickly placed on “secure the school” mode as a precaution, per scanner traffic.
A large police presence remained on scene investigating.
In an email to school staff just after noon, Yorktown Principal Dr. Kevin Clark said that the call was not placed inside the school and that normal activities could resume inside the school.
In February 2022, an anonymous threat that turned out to be a hoax prompted a lockdown and evacuation of Yorktown. An Arlington man, meanwhile, was arrested last night after allegedly threatening a shooting outside of Washington-Liberty High School during a band practice.
UPDATE: No evidence of a crime was located. Secure the building status has been lifted. Out of an abundance of caution, a visible police presence will remain around the school.
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) September 28, 2023
