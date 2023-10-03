Arlington Restaurant Week kicks off this month with nearly 50 participating eateries

Arlington Restaurant Week returns this month with almost five dozen eateries for local foodies to explore.
This marks the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s fifth consecutive year organizing the week-long event, starting Monday, Oct. 16. It is also the third year in a row Amazon has sponsored the event.
Currently, 49 restaurants plan to participate but “new restaurants are being added daily,” per a press release from the chamber. They include Ambar, Barley Mac, SeoulSpice and Urban Tandoor, among others.
The event is open to all Arlington restaurants, “from fast-casual spots to five-star dining establishments,” the release says, adding that participating restaurants can also pick their prices and offer both dine-in and carry-out options.
Participating restaurants are primarily located along the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor and in Pentagon City and Crystal City, with a few others on Langston Blvd, in Shirlington and near Falls Church.
“Arlington Restaurant Week continues to be a testament to our commitment to supporting local restaurants, especially as they navigate ongoing challenges like staffing shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain disruption,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kate Bates said in the release. These establishments are essential to Arlington’s economic vitality and contribute to our community’s character.”
The list of participating restaurants as of this article’s writing is below.
- Abi Azteca
- Ambar
- Amuse
- Aubrey & Sons
- Ballston Local
- Barley Mac
- Bayou Bakery
- Buena Vida
- Captain Cookie & The Milkman
- Celtic House
- Crystal City Sports Pub
- Federico Ristorante Italiano
- Fire Works
- Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
- Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
- Gyu-Kaku
- Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe
- Jinya Ramen Bar
- La Côte D’Or
- Lyon Hall
- Maison Cheryl
- Mala Tang
- Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
- Mussel Bar & Grille
- Palette 22
- Pirouette Cafe
- Pupatella
- Rasa
- Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company
- Rosa Mexicano
- Rustico Ballston
- Sabores Tapas Bar
- Seamore’s
- SER
- Seoul Spice
- Skydome Lounge
- Smoke Craft
- Snouts & Stouts
- Spices Kraft
- Sushi-Zen
- Thai Select
- The Garden Grille & Bar
- The Salt Line
- Toryumon
- True Food Kitchen
- Urban Tandoor
- Whino
- Yayla Bistro
- 15th & Eads
