Listing of the Day: 830 21st Street S.

Address: 830 21st Street S.
Neighborhood: Addison Heights
Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,005 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,169,000
Noteworthy: New Addison Heights Home by National Landing Attractions!
Welcome Home to Addison Heights! This new build by Classic Cottages is conveniently located to all the attractions National Landing has to offer. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has an open floor plan, including an expansive main level living space.
A well-appointed kitchen with JennAir appliances includes a breakfast bar and kitchen table space making room for everyone to enjoy a meal. The butler’s pantry with beverage center leads to a formal dining room. A home office with an abundance of natural light makes your Zoom calls bright! The Primary Suite includes a large walk-in closet, luxurious bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and shower. Three secondary bedrooms and a laundry room round out the upstairs.
In the basement, an entertainers delight with wet bar, recreation room and fitness room. Enjoy a 16 minute stroll to nearby Metropolitan Park and Whole Foods.
Listed by:
Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(571) 366-3324
