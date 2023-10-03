Morning Notes

Another Award for Sustainability — “Arlington has achieved LEED® Platinum certification. Again. Arlington County was among 54 American and international jurisdictions to submit applications this year, and one of only four applicants certified at Platinum level… Arlington LEED-certified buildings include schools, community centers, libraries and office buildings.” [Arlington County]

New Historical Marker in the Works — “Members of the Arlington government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board on Sept. 20 gave conditional approval to the design and wording for an historical marker that will go in the new Arlington Junction Park at South Eads Street and Army Navy Drive… The signage will note the area’s use as a major trolley crossroads from the 1890s to the 1930s, and also will note the history of the Alexandria Canal.” [Gazette Leader]

Police Looking for Clarendon Groper — “3100 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 7:08 p.m. on September 30, police were dispatched to the report of an assault just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim was inside an establishment when the unknown male suspect approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. Several witnesses then confronted the suspect outside the establishment before he left the scene on foot.” [ACPD]

Nearby Pumpkin Patch Options — “Whether you’re planning to bake a pie, carve a jack-o’-lantern or just add some festive flair to your stoop, there are plenty of places to pick up a pumpkin near Arlington. Here are a few suggestions.” [Patch]

Retirement for Parking Enforcer — From ACPD: “Last week, we celebrated the outstanding career of Public Service Aide Supervisor Arcielia Williamson who retired after serving the Arlington community for over 33 years! We are grateful for her years of dedication to public safety and wish her all the best in retirement!” [Twitter]

David Rubenstein Talks Local History — “Arlington House, he confessed, by the 21st century was looking ‘shabby.’ Under his grant, the National Park Service retrieved original furnishings and decorations that had been removed and now displays many new pieces chronologically and aesthetically accurate. Rubenstein is on board with legislative proposals to remove Lee’s name from what since 1972 has been officially called ‘Arlington House — The Robert E. Lee Memorial.'” [Falls Church News-Press]

First Football Defeat for W-L — “This time, the formula of scoring early and a lot overall didn’t work for the Washington-Liberty Generals. On the night of Sept. 29 on their home field, the Generals (5-1, 1-1) lost for the first time this season, falling to the Herndon Hornets, 38-37, in double overtime in a Liberty District high-school football contest.” [Gazette Leader]

Yorktown Notches Needed Win — “The Yorktown Patriots (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the host Centreville Wildcats, 28-21, Sept. 29 in non-district high-school football action. Yorktown led 14-7 at halftime, scored two second-half touchdowns to take an 28-21 lead then recovered an onside kick in the game’s final 30 seconds to secure the win.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Tuesday — Sunny with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a calm wind. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature around 59 degrees. [Weather.gov]