Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chico

Say hello to Chico, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This little guy is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Here is what his friends had to say about him:

Chico is a very special boy with special needs. He has a wobble in his walk and would do best without too many stairs, but he will climb his way onto a couch if given the chance. He was previously only fed people food, but we are working on getting him to enjoy a more balanced doggie diet. He gets along well with dogs, kids and even a parrot and will pick his favorite and find it difficult to let them go. He voices his opinions in typical chihuahua fashion but doesn’t seem to get offended when you disagree. Chico loves to harness up and go for walks and really gets the zoomies in the yard. He also will try to zoom out the door if his chosen person tries to leave. Chico would probably do best in a stand alone house as he has a proclivity for long winded chihuahua speeches, particularly when out of bed in a room not with his people.

Is Chico the match you’ve been looking for? Read his entire profile to learn more about this guy and the adoption process.

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.