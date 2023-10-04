Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chico

Say hello to Chico, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This little guy is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
Here is what his friends had to say about him:
Chico is a very special boy with special needs. He has a wobble in his walk and would do best without too many stairs, but he will climb his way onto a couch if given the chance.
He was previously only fed people food, but we are working on getting him to enjoy a more balanced doggie diet. He gets along well with dogs, kids and even a parrot and will pick his favorite and find it difficult to let them go.
He voices his opinions in typical chihuahua fashion but doesn’t seem to get offended when you disagree.
Chico loves to harness up and go for walks and really gets the zoomies in the yard. He also will try to zoom out the door if his chosen person tries to leave.
Chico would probably do best in a stand alone house as he has a proclivity for long winded chihuahua speeches, particularly when out of bed in a room not with his people.
Is Chico the match you’ve been looking for? Read his entire profile to learn more about this guy and the adoption process.
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A new draft of Plan Langston Blvd, which envisions a tree-lined, walkable, densely developed Route 29, dropped last week with a splash.
Arlington County is in the early stages of designing a multi-use trail facility along Long Bridge Drive. Now through mid-October, the county is gathering input on how people currently use…
Applications for the Arlington Innovation Fund (AIF) Catalyst Grant Program are now open, so don’t wait to apply!
RSCP is a part-time, play based preschool in North Arlington for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.
OUR SCHOOL: We follow the Reggio Emilia approach of learning through play. Our preschool focuses on children’s intellectual, social, and emotional growth through active play. We offer:
• Experienced and caring teachers
• Opportunities for each child to explore and gain confidence
JBLF 5K and Family Fair
Our 9th Annual Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9:00am-1pm at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington.
During a morning of celebration and health-focused activities — emceed by
National Chamber Ensemble – Diva’s Night Out with Schubert, Strauss…
Opening night in Ballston, thanks to a partnership with Marymount University will feature renowned soprano Sharon Christman singing songs of Franz Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, Fanny Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss and some thrilling instrumental music.
But that’s not all! Get ready to