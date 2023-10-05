Morning Notes

New W-L Basketball Coach — “During the period she was sidelined with stress fractures in both legs as a player for the Marymount University women’s basketball team is when Maddy DeCou got the coaching bug… ‘I saw and heard the game in a different way, and that’s what got me interested in someday being a coach,’ said DeCou, who recently was hired as the new girls head varsity basketball coach at Washington-Liberty High School.” [Gazette Leader]

Big Turnout for Narcan Training — “The Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative hosted their monthly in-person and virtual Narcan, a brand of naloxone, training Wednesday night. Close to 70 people participated in the in-person training, according to Emily Siqveland, the opioids program manager for Arlington County.” [WUSA 9]

‘Coming Out Party’ Next Week — “Equality Arlington, a new nonprofit group, will be celebrating National Coming Out Day with a Coming Out Party at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington on Oct. 11. The event will feature state Sen. Adam Ebbin as the featured speaker, coming out stories from Arlingtonians, a raffle, and updates on Equality Arlington’s advocacy work.” [Patch]

Pet Calendar Photo Competition — “The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) has opened its 2024 calendar contest, which will run through October with a goal of raising $40,000 to support shelter operations. ‘Now is your chance to give your pet the ultimate spotlight with their photo on the cover of our 2024 calendar,’ AWLA officials said.” [Gazette Leader]

Review: Synetic’s Tell-Tale Heart — “‘Mercilessly disturbing’ is how the prerecorded announcement, purporting to be a cheeky voice from beyond the grave, describes Synetic Theater’s The Tell-Tale Heart. In truth, this adaptation of the short story by Edgar Allan Poe… doesn’t really traffic in the chilling frights the ghostly voice alludes to. Instead, the creators deftly deploy the company’s expertise in physical theater to slowly, agonizingly, sometimes perplexingly dial up the creepiness.” [Washington City Paper]

It’s Thursday — Partly sunny with a high temperature near 78°F and calm wind picking up to southeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 63°F and southeast wind around 6 mph. [Weather.gov]