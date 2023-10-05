Morning Notes

New W-L Basketball Coach — “During the period she was sidelined with stress fractures in both legs as a player for the Marymount University women’s basketball team is when Maddy DeCou got the coaching bug… ‘I saw and heard the game in a different way, and that’s what got me interested in someday being a coach,’ said DeCou, who recently was hired as the new girls head varsity basketball coach at Washington-Liberty High School.” [Gazette Leader]
Big Turnout for Narcan Training — “The Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative hosted their monthly in-person and virtual Narcan, a brand of naloxone, training Wednesday night. Close to 70 people participated in the in-person training, according to Emily Siqveland, the opioids program manager for Arlington County.” [WUSA 9]
‘Coming Out Party’ Next Week — “Equality Arlington, a new nonprofit group, will be celebrating National Coming Out Day with a Coming Out Party at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington on Oct. 11. The event will feature state Sen. Adam Ebbin as the featured speaker, coming out stories from Arlingtonians, a raffle, and updates on Equality Arlington’s advocacy work.” [Patch]
Pet Calendar Photo Competition — “The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) has opened its 2024 calendar contest, which will run through October with a goal of raising $40,000 to support shelter operations. ‘Now is your chance to give your pet the ultimate spotlight with their photo on the cover of our 2024 calendar,’ AWLA officials said.” [Gazette Leader]
Review: Synetic’s Tell-Tale Heart — “‘Mercilessly disturbing’ is how the prerecorded announcement, purporting to be a cheeky voice from beyond the grave, describes Synetic Theater’s The Tell-Tale Heart. In truth, this adaptation of the short story by Edgar Allan Poe… doesn’t really traffic in the chilling frights the ghostly voice alludes to. Instead, the creators deftly deploy the company’s expertise in physical theater to slowly, agonizingly, sometimes perplexingly dial up the creepiness.” [Washington City Paper]
It’s Thursday — Partly sunny with a high temperature near 78°F and calm wind picking up to southeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 63°F and southeast wind around 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, September 2023.
Early voting is underway and the election is five weeks out but, compared to other parts of Virginia, politicking in Arlington is still a little sleepy.
It’s the ARLnow Five and Five, where nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook provides five top-rated local businesses and five tips for getting great service and prices. ARLnow readers can access all…
RSCP is a part-time, play based preschool in North Arlington for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.
OUR SCHOOL: We follow the Reggio Emilia approach of learning through play. Our preschool focuses on children’s intellectual, social, and emotional growth through active play. We offer:
• Experienced and caring teachers
• Opportunities for each child to explore and gain confidence
JBLF 5K and Family Fair
Our 9th Annual Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9:00am-1pm at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington.
During a morning of celebration and health-focused activities — emceed by
National Chamber Ensemble – Diva’s Night Out with Schubert, Strauss…
Opening night in Ballston, thanks to a partnership with Marymount University will feature renowned soprano Sharon Christman singing songs of Franz Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, Fanny Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss and some thrilling instrumental music.
But that’s not all! Get ready to