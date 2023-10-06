Listing of the Day: 3077 N. Quincy Street

Address: 3077 N Quincy Street
Neighborhood: Bellevue Forest
Type: 5 BR, 6 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,500 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,900,000
Noteworthy: Grand home perfect for all types of entertaining.
Plan to spend the holidays in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath home with approximately 4500 square feet of living space. It is located on one of the prettiest streets in the Bellevue Forest neighborhood of Arlington.
Step into the grand, two-story foyer leading to the light-filled living room and dining room, perfect for all types of entertaining. Continue on to the gourmet kitchen, which features warm wooden cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island and desk area, and eat-in dining space. The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace. French doors lead to an office/den beyond, with an attached full bath. There is also a powder room on the main level for your guests’ convenience. Step out from the kitchen to a large patio.
Upstairs, you will find the spacious primary bedroom with a 10ft tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, a private balcony, and a large bathroom with double vanities. Three more bedrooms on this level all have their own en-suite bathrooms. Head down to the lower level, featuring a spacious rec room with outside access. A full bath connects to the rec room and a lovely airy fifth bedroom, perfectly private for your guests. You’ll find a bonus room on this level as well. Natural wood garage doors add a special touch to the exterior.
This part of North Quincy is not a through street. You will love the peaceful location!
Listed by:
Anne Cronin — McEnearney Associates
[email protected]
(703) 597-3082
