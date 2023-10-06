Morning Notes

Another Crash Near Lubber Run CC — The crash-prone intersection of N. George Mason Drive and N. Park Drive, near the Lubber Run Community Center, has logged at least the third wreck in a week. [Twitter]

Wanted: Lanternfly Samples — “Virginia Cooperative Extension and Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia have a plea for local residents when it comes to invasive spotted lanternflies. ‘We need your help: Many Arlington and Alexandria residents are reporting the presence of these insects, but no one has yet submitted an actual sample,’ said Kirsten Conrad of Virginia Cooperative Extension.” [Gazette Leader]

New Baseball Coach for YHS — “Yorktown High School hired one of its own as the new head coach of the varsity baseball team. Josh Cook, a 2013 graduate of the school, will be the new skipper when the 2024 spring season begins. Cook comes to Yorktown having spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Oakton High School varsity team.” [Gazette Leader]

Columbus Day Coming Up — Monday is Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While it’s a federal holiday and an off day for Arlington Public Schools students, Arlington County government and facilities will remain open.

Comm. Urges Shooter Drills and Tech — “Virginia localities should be required to conduct active shooter drills, ensure that police have easy access to their municipal buildings and invest in technology that would allow officials to detect weapons and track the whereabouts of a shooter, a state commission convened after the 2019 Virginia Beach shooting has recommended.” [Washington Post]

It’s Friday — Patchy fog is expected before 9am followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high near 77 with a south wind at 3-6 mph. Friday night brings a 60% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, a low of 61, and southeast winds around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts will generally be under a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts in thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]