Early morning armed carjacking pushes Arlington past 2022 total

The 15th carjacking of the year in Arlington — based on ARLnow’s count of public crime reports — happened early Monday morning in the Green Valley neighborhood.
The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of 24th Street S., near the Shelton apartment complex.
More from an Arlington County Police Department crime report:
CARJACKING, 2023-10090040, 3200 block of 24th Street S. At approximately 3:21 a.m. on October 9, police were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was inside his parked vehicle when the male suspect approached on foot, brandished a firearm and demanded he exit the vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect entered and fled the scene in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’0”-6’1”, with facial hair wearing a puffy jacket, jeans and a black mask. The victim’s vehicle is described as a black 2017 Lincoln Premiere with Virginia license plate TXN5943. The investigation is ongoing.
The last reported carjacking in Arlington happened on Sept. 21. With this latest incident, Arlington has now exceeded the 14 total carjackings reported in 2022.
Also in the latest ACPD crime report, two Hyundais were stolen while the airbags were taken from six Honda vehicles.
GRAND LARCENY AUTO/ATTEMPTED GRAND LARCENY AUTO/VEHICLE TAMPERING (Series) (Late), 2023-10080168/2023-10080171/2023-10080175, 1900 block of S. Eads Street/2000 block of Richmond Highway/1100 block of Army Navy Drive. At approximately 12:47 p.m. on October 9, police were dispatched to the late report of a larceny. Upon arrival, it was determined between approximately 5:00 p.m. on October 7 and 12:00 p.m. on October 8, the unknown suspect(s) stole two vehicles and caused damage to a third vehicle in the area while attempting to steal it. The stolen vehicles are described as a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plate UCX2840 and a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plate UMR4355. There are no suspect description(s). The investigation is ongoing.
LARCENY FROM AUTO/ATTEMPTED LARCENY FROM AUTO/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY (Series) (Late), 2023-10080121/2023-10080182, 2300 block of 25th Street S./2400 block of 24th Road S. At approximately 9:56 a.m. on October 8, police were dispatched to the report of a larceny from auto. Upon arrival, it was determined between approximately 3:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m., the unknown suspect(s) caused damage to the driver side door handles of eight vehicles in the area and stole airbags from six of the vehicles. No additional items were reported stolen from the vehicles. All involved vehicles are Honda models. There is no suspect description(s). The investigation is ongoing.
