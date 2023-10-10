Morning Notes

Military Flyover Today — From AlertDC: “The US Military will conduct a fly over at Arlington National Cemetery on October 10, 2023 at 1:00PM.”

Police Holding ‘Essentials Drive’ — “The Arlington County Police Department is hosting an Essentials Drive to benefit unsheltered individuals in our community. Officers will be present at the following locations and times to collect new toiletries and cold weather items as well as engage with community members.” [ACPD]

County Bomb Squad on TV — “Storm Team4 meteorologist (and science teacher) Ryan Miller gets some hands-on education with the Arlington County bomb squad.” [NBC 4]

Another Win for W-L — “The Washington-Liberty Generals (6-1, 2-1) were the lone Arlington football team to win in Friday night, Oct. 6 action. The Generals bounced back from a double-overtime loss the week before with a 52-26 blowout road victory over the Marshall Statesmen in a Liberty District high-school contest.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight expect mostly clear conditions, with a low around 48. [Weather.gov]