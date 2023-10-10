Morning Notes

Military Flyover Today — From AlertDC: “The US Military will conduct a fly over at Arlington National Cemetery on October 10, 2023 at 1:00PM.”
Police Holding ‘Essentials Drive’ — “The Arlington County Police Department is hosting an Essentials Drive to benefit unsheltered individuals in our community. Officers will be present at the following locations and times to collect new toiletries and cold weather items as well as engage with community members.” [ACPD]
County Bomb Squad on TV — “Storm Team4 meteorologist (and science teacher) Ryan Miller gets some hands-on education with the Arlington County bomb squad.” [NBC 4]
Another Win for W-L — “The Washington-Liberty Generals (6-1, 2-1) were the lone Arlington football team to win in Friday night, Oct. 6 action. The Generals bounced back from a double-overtime loss the week before with a 52-26 blowout road victory over the Marshall Statesmen in a Liberty District high-school contest.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight expect mostly clear conditions, with a low around 48. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington police are investigating a series of harassing emails sent to a group of female Arlington County Fire Department employees this summer. To move the inquiry along, the police department…
Starting tomorrow, Long Bridge Aquatic Center will limit its pool hours due to a lifeguard shortage. On Monday, Arlington County announced that, beginning Thursday, the 50-meter competition pool would operate…
Lao and Thai restaurant Padaek is finally open for business in the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center. The day after we last reported on the restaurant’s progress in late August, Padaek…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Changes Psychological Services, PLLC is so excited to announce our expansion to Arlington! We are an insurance-based, mental health private practice that opened in Washington, DC in 2016. We strive to provide the highest quality, evidenced-based treatment while making each therapy experience engaging, collaborative and fun! We have immediate telehealth openings in Virginia and we proudly accept BCBS plans (CareFirst, Anthem, FEP, HMO and PPO)!
Our providers specialize in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for adults. CBT is a solution-focused and goal-oriented treatment that focuses on tangible skills and techniques that help you build better coping strategies, manage your symptoms and live your best life! Our clients include college/graduate students, early and mid-career professionals, federal and local government employees, healthcare workers and new parents. Our areas of expertise include the following:
• Generalized Anxiety Disorder (excessive worry, rumination and thoughts that get “stuck”)
• Social Anxiety Disorder (difficulty with social interactions, performance-related concerns)
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair