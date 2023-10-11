Morning Notes

Street Sweeping Underway — “Fall street sweeping continues through most of next week. Check the schedule, know how to help make your little stretch as spiffy as can be.” [Twitter, Arlington County]
Fridays at the Fountain Returning — “The beloved outdoor concert series returns to the heart of National Landing at the vibrant new Water Park featuring local bands and musicians.” [National Landing BID]
CivFed to Discuss Land Trusts — “The Arlington County Civic Federation’s housing committee will host a forum on community land trusts online on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guest speaker Charlotte Bell of Habitat for Humanity will discuss land trusts as implemented in the New York City and Westchester County (N.Y.) areas, which contain some of the most expensive real estate in the country.” [Gazette Leader]
Registration Open for Turkey Trot — “Details are set for the 18th annual Turkey Trot, sponsored by Christ Church of Arlington and scheduled for Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 23) beginning at 8 a.m. on Pershing Drive between North Fillmore and North Garfield streets.” [Gazette Leader]
New County Grant Program — “Arlington County, in collaboration with United Way of the National Capital Area, launched a new equity-based funding program, “RACE to Rebuilding Trust & Community,” to support local organizations’ efforts to address community needs.” [Arlington County]
It’s Wednesday — Expect increasing clouds and mild temperatures with a high near 70, accompanied by a light northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool, with a low around 49 and calm wind conditions. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington police are investigating a series of harassing emails sent to a group of female Arlington County Fire Department employees this summer. To move the inquiry along, the police department…
Starting tomorrow, Long Bridge Aquatic Center will limit its pool hours due to a lifeguard shortage. On Monday, Arlington County announced that, beginning Thursday, the 50-meter competition pool would operate…
Lao and Thai restaurant Padaek is finally open for business in the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center. The day after we last reported on the restaurant’s progress in late August, Padaek…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Changes Psychological Services, PLLC is so excited to announce our expansion to Arlington! We are an insurance-based, mental health private practice that opened in Washington, DC in 2016. We strive to provide the highest quality, evidenced-based treatment while making each therapy experience engaging, collaborative and fun! We have immediate telehealth openings in Virginia and we proudly accept BCBS plans (CareFirst, Anthem, FEP, HMO and PPO)!
Our providers specialize in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for adults. CBT is a solution-focused and goal-oriented treatment that focuses on tangible skills and techniques that help you build better coping strategies, manage your symptoms and live your best life! Our clients include college/graduate students, early and mid-career professionals, federal and local government employees, healthcare workers and new parents. Our areas of expertise include the following:
• Generalized Anxiety Disorder (excessive worry, rumination and thoughts that get “stuck”)
• Social Anxiety Disorder (difficulty with social interactions, performance-related concerns)
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair