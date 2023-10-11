Morning Notes

Street Sweeping Underway — “Fall street sweeping continues through most of next week. Check the schedule, know how to help make your little stretch as spiffy as can be.” [Twitter, Arlington County]

Fridays at the Fountain Returning — “The beloved outdoor concert series returns to the heart of National Landing at the vibrant new Water Park featuring local bands and musicians.” [National Landing BID]

CivFed to Discuss Land Trusts — “The Arlington County Civic Federation’s housing committee will host a forum on community land trusts online on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guest speaker Charlotte Bell of Habitat for Humanity will discuss land trusts as implemented in the New York City and Westchester County (N.Y.) areas, which contain some of the most expensive real estate in the country.” [Gazette Leader]

Registration Open for Turkey Trot — “Details are set for the 18th annual Turkey Trot, sponsored by Christ Church of Arlington and scheduled for Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 23) beginning at 8 a.m. on Pershing Drive between North Fillmore and North Garfield streets.” [Gazette Leader]

New County Grant Program — “Arlington County, in collaboration with United Way of the National Capital Area, launched a new equity-based funding program, “RACE to Rebuilding Trust & Community,” to support local organizations’ efforts to address community needs.” [Arlington County]

It’s Wednesday — Expect increasing clouds and mild temperatures with a high near 70, accompanied by a light northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool, with a low around 49 and calm wind conditions. [Weather.gov]