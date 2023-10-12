Morning Notes

Marine Killed in WWII Interred — “When a representative from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency told Cheryl Cronin that her uncle, Marine Pvt. First Class Lawrence E. Garrison had been positively identified 80 years after his death in battle, she was overwhelmed… On Oct. 5, 2023, Cronin and a handful of family and friends laid Garrison to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.” [Arlington National Cemetery, Washington Post]

Podcast: Missing Middle and Real Estate — On our latest podcast episode, ARLnow real estate columnist Eli Tucker of the Eli Residential Group discussed the current state of the Arlington real estate market, in light of high mortgage interest rates, as well as the impacts of new Missing Middle policies and Amazon’s HQ2. [Apple Podcasts]

It’s Thursday — A mostly sunny day with a high near 74 degree. Partly cloudy at night, with temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees accompanied by a light north wind. [Weather.gov]