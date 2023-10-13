Listing of the Day: 2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive

Address: 2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive
Neighborhood: Windgate
Type: 3 BR, 2 (+1 half) BA townhouse — 2,000 sq. ft.
Listed: $725,000
Noteworthy: Recent renos, near bikepath, Shirlington restuarants, nightlife, groceries
Updated three level brick end townhouse set amid the lush landscaping of the Windgate II community.
Recent heating and air conditioning, water heater, renovated baths, kitchen appliances, wood floors in bedrooms, and other niceties. Enter through a front porch to a large living room that flows into the dining room and then the family room opens to the kitchen. Just off the family room is a fenced patio with areas for gatherings, plants and pets. A powder room and coat closet complete this level.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom has double closets and a private, renovated bathroom. The second and third bedrooms are served by a recently-renovated hall bathroom. The unfinished basement has high ceilings, rough-in plumbing for another bathroom and provides space for laundry, storage, hobbies, and crafts. Finish it to your needs or use the clean, fresh area as you wish.
The townhouse has two parking spots, and the well managed community provides a pool, gazebo for gatherings, and two tennis courts Windgate is near a bike path and Shirlington Village for Harris-Teeter groceries, Signature Theatre, a host of restaurants, shops, services, and movies. The Shirlington bus hubs provides service to the Pentagon, Crystal and Pentagon Cities, for Amazon HQ2 and Ballston. Easy access to Rt. 7 to Tysons and I-395 to everything.
This pristine townhouse awaits the savvy buyer who values space and location.
Listed by:
Betsy Twigg — McEnearney Associates
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N….
Over the course of an hour last night, Arlington Public Schools teachers excoriated the School Board and central administration for how they are handling what some call a healthcare catastrophe….
Bronze plaques dubbed “stumbling stones” will honor the lives of three people once enslaved in what is likely Arlington’s oldest house, the Ball-Sellers House. The three commemorative markers are the…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair