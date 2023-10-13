Listing of the Day: 2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive

Address: 2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive

Neighborhood: Windgate

Type: 3 BR, 2 (+1 half) BA townhouse — 2,000 sq. ft.

Listed: $725,000

Noteworthy: Recent renos, near bikepath, Shirlington restuarants, nightlife, groceries

Updated three level brick end townhouse set amid the lush landscaping of the Windgate II community.

Recent heating and air conditioning, water heater, renovated baths, kitchen appliances, wood floors in bedrooms, and other niceties. Enter through a front porch to a large living room that flows into the dining room and then the family room opens to the kitchen. Just off the family room is a fenced patio with areas for gatherings, plants and pets. A powder room and coat closet complete this level.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has double closets and a private, renovated bathroom. The second and third bedrooms are served by a recently-renovated hall bathroom. The unfinished basement has high ceilings, rough-in plumbing for another bathroom and provides space for laundry, storage, hobbies, and crafts. Finish it to your needs or use the clean, fresh area as you wish.

The townhouse has two parking spots, and the well managed community provides a pool, gazebo for gatherings, and two tennis courts Windgate is near a bike path and Shirlington Village for Harris-Teeter groceries, Signature Theatre, a host of restaurants, shops, services, and movies. The Shirlington bus hubs provides service to the Pentagon, Crystal and Pentagon Cities, for Amazon HQ2 and Ballston. Easy access to Rt. 7 to Tysons and I-395 to everything.

This pristine townhouse awaits the savvy buyer who values space and location.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg — McEnearney Associates

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391