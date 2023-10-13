Morning Notes

Time for a Tax Hike? — “Arlington’s County Board chairman says 2024 may end up being a year where homeowners could expect to face a taxation double-whammy: higher home assessments coupled with an increased tax rate. ‘It’s time,’ Christian Dorsey said of a rise in the existing real-estate tax rate of $1.03 per $100 assessed valuation.” [Gazette Leader]

Dems Statement on Middle East — “Arlington Democrats stand in solidarity with all our Jewish community members and all those affected by Hamas’s reprehensible attack on Israeli civilians. We echo President Biden’s words: ‘There is no place for hate in America. Not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody.’ We are committed to fighting hatred in all its forms and to creating a safe and welcoming community for Arlingtonians of all faiths.” [Twitter]

Extra Vigilance Today — “Police in the Washington region will have an increased presence at places of worship, and some schools plan to close Friday after a former Hamas leader called for supporters to come out for a day of rage, the militant group’s standard call for demonstrations.” [Washington Post]

Free Donuts This Morning — “Dunkin’, the official coffee and donut of the Washington Capitals, is celebrating the return of hockey with a home opener pep rally at the Arlington Dunkin’ at 3300 Wilson Blvd. on Friday, October 13. Starting at 8:00 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive their choice of a free ALLCAPS Donut or Spider Donut! From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., fans are invited to enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel, music and special appearances from Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy and the Capitals In-Arena Host Mike Ploger.” [Threads]

Scrutiny of Traffic Stop Law — “Local government representatives who make up the Virginia Municipal League voted this week in support of a statement calling for a review of a 2020 criminal justice reform law that limited law enforcement’s ability to make traffic stops for minor vehicle equipment issues.” [Virginia Mercury]

It’s Friday — Sunny skies and a high temperature near 70 degrees, with a gentle north wind of 5 to 7 mph. By Friday night, expect increasing cloud coverage and a low temperature around 51 degrees. [Weather.gov]