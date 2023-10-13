Morning Notes

Time for a Tax Hike? — “Arlington’s County Board chairman says 2024 may end up being a year where homeowners could expect to face a taxation double-whammy: higher home assessments coupled with an increased tax rate. ‘It’s time,’ Christian Dorsey said of a rise in the existing real-estate tax rate of $1.03 per $100 assessed valuation.” [Gazette Leader]
Dems Statement on Middle East — “Arlington Democrats stand in solidarity with all our Jewish community members and all those affected by Hamas’s reprehensible attack on Israeli civilians. We echo President Biden’s words: ‘There is no place for hate in America. Not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody.’ We are committed to fighting hatred in all its forms and to creating a safe and welcoming community for Arlingtonians of all faiths.” [Twitter]
Extra Vigilance Today — “Police in the Washington region will have an increased presence at places of worship, and some schools plan to close Friday after a former Hamas leader called for supporters to come out for a day of rage, the militant group’s standard call for demonstrations.” [Washington Post]
Free Donuts This Morning — “Dunkin’, the official coffee and donut of the Washington Capitals, is celebrating the return of hockey with a home opener pep rally at the Arlington Dunkin’ at 3300 Wilson Blvd. on Friday, October 13. Starting at 8:00 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive their choice of a free ALLCAPS Donut or Spider Donut! From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., fans are invited to enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel, music and special appearances from Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy and the Capitals In-Arena Host Mike Ploger.” [Threads]
Scrutiny of Traffic Stop Law — “Local government representatives who make up the Virginia Municipal League voted this week in support of a statement calling for a review of a 2020 criminal justice reform law that limited law enforcement’s ability to make traffic stops for minor vehicle equipment issues.” [Virginia Mercury]
It’s Friday — Sunny skies and a high temperature near 70 degrees, with a gentle north wind of 5 to 7 mph. By Friday night, expect increasing cloud coverage and a low temperature around 51 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N….
Over the course of an hour last night, Arlington Public Schools teachers excoriated the School Board and central administration for how they are handling what some call a healthcare catastrophe….
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
