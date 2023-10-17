More
Morning Notes

Rosslyn as the sun sets (staff photo by Jay Westcott)

Final APS Enrollment Figures — “Arlington Public Schools’ official 2023-24 school-enrollment figure is down 656 students from earlier projections and remains below pre-pandemic levels… The final figure of 27,452 for all students from pre-kindergarten to adult was down just three from the 27,455 reported for the 2022-23 school year, while the K-12 enrollment of 26,533 was up 94 students, Superintendent Francisco Durán said.” [Gazette Leader]

WHS Football Still Winless — “The Wakefield Warriors had their closest game of the high-school football season when they lost to the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 21-3, in an Oct. 14 afternoon Liberty District contest. The winless Warriors (0-8, 0-4) trailed just 6-0 at halftime, and got on the scoreboard with a 32-yard field goal by Josh Bronfield in the third period, cutting the lead to 6-3.” [Gazette Leader]

Narrow Victory for Yorktown — “One week after suffering a disappointing road loss in the final seconds, the Yorktown Patriots responded in their next high-school football game with a thrilling walkoff home victory. The Patriots defeated the Langley Saxons, 31-28, in that seesaw Liberty District Oct. 13 clash on a game-winning 35-yard field goal by Max Yoon on the final play with no time remaining.” [Gazette Leader]

Honor for W-L Junior — “Aaron Rafael Zevin-Lopez and Elijah Lee, co-presidents of the Virginia Chapter of Voters of Tomorrow (VOT-VA), received the 2023 AMPLIFY Award for a youth-led organization on Tuesday… ‘I am honored that our team has been recognized by Voices for Virginia’s Children for our advocacy work in the Commonwealth,’ Zevin-Lopez, an 11th grade student at Washington-Liberty High School.” [Patch]

Spooky Season in Full Force — “Arlington never disappoints when it comes to Halloween decorations. I loved seeing these gems up near Williamsburg MS.” [Twitter]

It’s Tuesday — Partly sunny conditions and a high temperature of around 63°F, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 6 to 8 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of approximately 47°F. [Weather.gov]

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 18, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

A program that diverted people from jail is fizzling without a coordinator

A one-woman show ran one of the county programs that diverts people from jail. Her departure this summer has left a hole in the county’s series of initiatives that keep…

Penrose Square bikeshare station relocation causes stir

A Capital Bikeshare station in Penrose was relocated Wednesday to free up more street parking in response to concerns about safety and illegal parking. But some residents are unhappy about…

Japanese restaurant Ryu Izakaya opens on Columbia Pike

A new restaurant specializing in Japanese street food opened last week on Columbia Pike. Ryu Izakaya, located at 3030 Columbia Pike, on the ground floor of the Days Inn hotel,…

Adult B’Mitzvah Class

By: Kol Ami Virginia

Interested in an adult Bar or Bat Mitzvah (or as we now call it, a B-Mitzvah)? This is an 8-month study group that will lead to a group B-Mitzvah in the spring. Join us on Oct. 15 for our organizing meeting and see if your B-Mitzvah time has come!

PMSF Awareness Day 2023

The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism

Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!

E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by

