Morning Notes

Teens Missing in Arlington — From the Arlington County Police Department: “MISSING: Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating missing juveniles who may be in Arlington County. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731.” [Facebook]

APS Tackles Bathroom Vaping — “Some of Arlington’s secondary schools may see vape-detection equipment placed in bathrooms to address ongoing use of nicotine and THC oil by students. ‘Bathrooms are a trouble area – other students feel unsafe,’ School Board member Mary Kadera said during a recent School Board meeting.” [Gazette Leader]

School Board Chair Wants Drug Data — “Arlington parents and the broader community might at some point in the future be able to see how the county’s various schools compare in terms of drug use and abuse. After quiet prodding apparently didn’t get the response she wanted, School Board Chairman Christina Diaz-Torres on Oct. 12 went public in her call for the school system to provide more specific information on drug cases at local schools.” [Gazette Leader]

Today: Dog Film Fest — “Join the Animal Welfare League of Arlington at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse for a special screening of the 2023 New York Dog Film Festival… Doors open at 6 PM.” [Event Calendar]

Are You Missing a Pigeon? — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “Do you recognize these animals? A0054604332 – neutered male gray and white cat found on 10/16. A0054608585 – female brown dog found found on 10.17. 0054536387 – rock pigeon found on 10.5. Thank you for helping us reunite these pets with their families!” [Twitter]

Design Award Submissions Open — “Arlington County’s design awards program, DESIGNArlington, is now accepting submissions for architectural, historic preservation, landscape and public art projects. Submissions will be accepted through December 7, 2023.” [Arlington County]

Another DCA Gun Arrest — “Police arrested a Bethesda, Maryland, man on Monday after he was stopped by security officers with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with 13 bullets and was packed in the man’s carry-on bag, the TSA said. It was the 30th gun that TSA officers at the airport have detected at one of the checkpoints, which ties the record at Reagan National Airport set in 2021.” [Patch]

Bottomless Brunch Horror Story — “The birthday cake was the first bad sign. Bringing your own food technically wasn’t allowed at the Arlington restaurant where Lorraine McNamara was working the bottomless-brunch shift, but she let it slide. She was already serving the entire patio by herself. Plus, the kitchen was backed up. The birthday group was pounding mimosas on empty stomachs.” [Washingtonian]

It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 65 degrees. For Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. [Weather.gov]