Meet Jill, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Jill is a sweet black and white female cat up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. She is currently in foster.
This is what her friends had to say about her:
This sweet girl should be named love bug, super snuggler, sweetie pie… she is such a love!
If you are ready to both give and receive a lot of love, this kitty is for you. She is on your lap, snuggling in your neck, licking your earlobe or nose or eyebrow, curled up next to you, and following you around.
Loves to be pet on her head, chin, chest and down her back. She even likes her cute little black pads to be rubbed. Only her belly is super sensitive.
Have you found a new companion in Jill? Read her entire profile to learn more and don’t forget to schedule a virtual meet & greet!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
