NEW: Early morning barricade situation in Buckingham ends peacefully

A 43-year-old Arlington man is in jail after an overnight barricade situation in the Buckingham neighborhood.

The incident started around 12:30 a.m. with what was reported as a woman’s ex-boyfriend kicking down her door and confronting her and her current boyfriend with a knife.

DOMESTIC-RELATED HOME INVASION WITH INJURY AND MANHUNT— 4200 blk 2nd Rd North in Arlington. Caller's ex-boyfriend kicked in the door and attacked the caller and new boyfriend with a knife. Fairfax Co helicopter was assisting with the search. @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8bBiA7x0eL — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) October 19, 2023

The suspect then returned to his home nearby, leading to a barricade situation that eventually ended peacefully after negotiations with police, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

More, below, from a press release.