Morning Notes

Passenger Growth at DCA — “Dulles inched ahead of National by about 100,000 passengers for August – 1.19 million vs. 1.09 million – according to authority officials. Both are up from 2022 but it was Dulles that saw a major increase compared to 2019 (up 20.3% vs. 2.4% at National). Part of the challenge for National remains FAA restrictions on service in the New York City area.” [Gazette Leader]
Police Investigate Teen Mob Assault — “The juvenile male victim was walking in the area when he was approached by three juvenile male suspects, one of which he’d been in an ongoing dispute with. Suspect One brandished a knife while Suspect Two pushed him and threw rocks at him and Suspect Three made threatening statements towards the victim. The suspects fled the scene on foot.” [ACPD]
Lubber Run Time Capsule — “What do (a) a Ross Perot button from one of his presidential campaigns, (b) a Washington Post edition from the first day of the 21st century and (c) a Guy Lombardo LP album all have in common? …All three were among the items deposited for inclusion in a time capsule that, once the Arlington County government signs off on the paperwork, will be buried on the grounds of Lubber Run Community Center, ready to be opened 20 years hence in the fall of 2043.” [Gazette Leader]
Local Day of the Dead Event — “A giant hand-crafted altar will be a major new highlight at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Arlington’s long-running Dia de los Muertos celebration. Happening Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m., the event is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited to take part by adding their own photos or mementos of loved ones who have died. But the mood will be more festive than somber.” [Arlington Magazine, Event Calendar]
It’s Thursday — Expect sunshine and a high near 78 degrees alongside a light southwest wind during the day. As for Thursday night, skies will become partly cloudy, with the temperature lowering to around 58 degrees and a southwest wind blowing at approximately 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly firing gunshots in the Fairlington neighborhood. The incident started around 12:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street. Initial…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
The morin khuur ‘horse-head’ fiddle is featured in the festival concert on October 29. The music and cultural heritage of the traditional Mongolian instrument the morin khuur will be celebrated in Alexandria…
A new boutique specializing in fashion, home goods and accessories opened at The Crossing Clarendon earlier this week. Located at 2700 Clarendon Blvd, next to the soon-to-open Chip City, The Golden…
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to