Morning Notes

Passenger Growth at DCA — “Dulles inched ahead of National by about 100,000 passengers for August – 1.19 million vs. 1.09 million – according to authority officials. Both are up from 2022 but it was Dulles that saw a major increase compared to 2019 (up 20.3% vs. 2.4% at National). Part of the challenge for National remains FAA restrictions on service in the New York City area.” [Gazette Leader]

Police Investigate Teen Mob Assault — “The juvenile male victim was walking in the area when he was approached by three juvenile male suspects, one of which he’d been in an ongoing dispute with. Suspect One brandished a knife while Suspect Two pushed him and threw rocks at him and Suspect Three made threatening statements towards the victim. The suspects fled the scene on foot.” [ACPD]

Lubber Run Time Capsule — “What do (a) a Ross Perot button from one of his presidential campaigns, (b) a Washington Post edition from the first day of the 21st century and (c) a Guy Lombardo LP album all have in common? …All three were among the items deposited for inclusion in a time capsule that, once the Arlington County government signs off on the paperwork, will be buried on the grounds of Lubber Run Community Center, ready to be opened 20 years hence in the fall of 2043.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Day of the Dead Event — “A giant hand-crafted altar will be a major new highlight at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Arlington’s long-running Dia de los Muertos celebration. Happening Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m., the event is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited to take part by adding their own photos or mementos of loved ones who have died. But the mood will be more festive than somber.” [Arlington Magazine, Event Calendar]

It’s Thursday — Expect sunshine and a high near 78 degrees alongside a light southwest wind during the day. As for Thursday night, skies will become partly cloudy, with the temperature lowering to around 58 degrees and a southwest wind blowing at approximately 6 mph. [Weather.gov]