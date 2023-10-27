A new boutique has opened in Clarendon

A new boutique specializing in fashion, home goods and accessories opened at The Crossing Clarendon earlier this week.

Located at 2700 Clarendon Blvd, next to the soon-to-open Chip City, The Golden Fox Boutique offers a range of products from handmade soap and candles to locally-produced chocolate and eye-catching baby clothes.

Owner Paula Frishman, an Arlington resident for 16 years and former nonprofit consultant, says what sets her shop apart is its focus on sourcing products from women-owned businesses. There’s also a local focus, with several brands featured in the store based in the D.C. area, including The Bathing Raven Soy Candle Company and Lemon & Whim.

“There are some unique and different things that you don’t see at a mall or big box stores,” Frishman said.

The store had a soft opening this past Monday, but Frishman plans to hold a grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Frishman said the inspiration to launch her boutique came after she struck up a friendship with Nicole Kahle, owner of Lemoncello Boutique in the Lee Heights Shops. After a brief stint working part-time at Kahle’s shop, Frishman said she felt motivated to bring her vision for retail to life.

“It just seemed like an interesting transition… So, mixing my love of working with people and blending that with my love of interesting and unique products and the desire to do something in the greater Arlington community,” she told ARLnow.

Starting a new business has been challenging, Frishman said. But she noted it’s simultaneously also been a “fun” experience.

“I really enjoy the products, and the people that have been coming in have been wonderful. We really love Clarendon, and we love what they’re doing here at The Crossing,” Frishman said.