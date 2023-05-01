Cookie shop Chip City aiming to open in Clarendon by the fall

Chip City is raising its flag in Clarendon.

The New York City-based cookie shop is making its move into Arlington by opening up at the Crossing Clarendon at 2700 Clarendon Blvd. It is setting up shop near the back of the development, a few doors down from Barnes & Noble and next to the recently opened cosmetic dermatology business Ever/Body.

The plan is to start baking by the fall, CEO Peter Phillips told ARLnow.

Chip City is known for its “big, gooey five and half ounce cookie,” as Phillips put it. It has a rotating weekly menu encompassing 40 different flavors, including classics like Chocolate Chip and Triple Chocolate and more unique flavors like Blueberry Cheesecake, Horchata, and Cannoli.

The Clarendon location is the cookie business’s first foray into Virginia, though Chip City is in the midst of a big expansion effort overall in the D.C.-area and across the country.

“We spent a lot of time canvassing the area and I fell in love with the opportunity when I saw all of the strong growth energy in the area and just the general vibe,” Phillips said. “I really fell in love with it. And, then, we identified a small space that fits our model and we were quick to jump on the opportunity.”

This is not the only Arlington location that Chip City is planning, either. Phillips told ARLnow they are also considering a space in Shirlington.

“We are very excited about entering the market,” he said. “There’s a great food scene in [Northern Virginia].”

Cookie shops seem to be having a moment in Arlington. Captain Cookie and the Milkman opened a location in Courthouse earlier this year while Crumbl Cookies is planning to open this fall at the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center. There’s also delivery-only local cookie purveyor MOLTN.