JUST IN: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Fairlington

A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly firing gunshots in the Fairlington neighborhood.

The incident started around 12:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street. Initial reports suggest that a local resident armed with a pistol fired several gunshots, potentially at a vehicle, before driving off.

The circumstances around the gunfire are unclear but it might have been preceded by some sort of dispute.

The Arlington County Police Department said shortly before 1:30 p.m. that a suspect was in custody. No injuries were reported.

Abingdon Elementary School was locked down during the incident, according to scanner traffic. The Fairlington Community Center was also alerted about the gunshots.