Morning Notes

Arlington Named Most Educated — “Arlington, Virginia, is billed as the most educated city in the U.S., in a Forbes analysis, thanks to 76% of adults 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree. Forbes factored in college degrees, in addition to dropout rates and racial and gender inequalities, when determining the list. Nearly 42% of Arlington residents hold a graduate degree.” [Axios]

Pepper Spray in Pentagon City — “The female suspect entered the business, collected merchandise and attempted to exit without payment, during which security personnel confronted her. A struggle ensued over the merchandise and the suspect threatened security before leaving the store with the items. Security followed the suspect into the parking garage where the suspect deployed pepper spray at security before fleeing the scene in a black sedan.” [ACPD]

Balls to Get Stones Back — “The remains of Robert Ball Sr. and some family members will be reunited with their grave markers after two years spent apart. The Arlington government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) on Oct. 18 approved plans to return the markers to the small Ballston-area burial ground, after the gravestones were removed during construction of a new affordable-housing complex that is rising where Central United Methodist Church once stood.” [Gazette Leader]

Rouse Estate Development Update — “Cresting one of the largest hills in Arlington, Va., the Grove at Dominion Hills, on Wilson Boulevard, has sites for 40 single-family houses on nine acres. The Grove opened for sales in September with a focus on quick move-in homes. Eight of them are available, with the first expected to be ready for delivery in early 2024. An additional seven sites are available for purchase and development.” [Washington Post]

Grant for Historic District Bid — “In a major boost to its effort to get the Halls Hill-High View Park neighborhood added to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, the John M. Langston Citizens Association was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Arlington County Historic Preservation Fund.” [Patch]

Fmr. Board Member at White House — “The Biden-Harris administration welcomed guests with cultural performances and food from local businesses… Many in attendance were from the D.C. region: residents, business owners, and longtime advocates – like Walter Tejada, who served on Virginia’s Arlington County Board from 2003 to 2015. ‘We need to have a seat where the decisions are made for the benefit of our community,’ says Tejada, who is also a coordinator for the White House event.” [DCist]

It’s Friday — Expect partly sunny skies with a high around 81, accompanied by a gentle west wind at 3 to 6 mph. As night approaches, the sky will be partly cloudy, and the temperature will drop to approximately 62. [Weather.gov]