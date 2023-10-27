The Nose That Knows: Gotthelf Emmental — get ready for a journey through time

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@ arrowine. com.

Join us this Saturday, October 28, from 1-4 p.m. as we take you through a Journey through time.

We will split open and taste a massive 200lb, 36 inch wide, natural rind wheel of “Slow-Food Certified” Gotthelf Emmental AOP, a cheese whose heritage goes back to the 13th Century. This masterpiece was handmade by Master Cheesemakers Marlies Zaugg and Bernhard Meier using their own kettle whey cultures. With only two cheeses a day produced, few leave Europe. Gotthelf Emmental is aged up to 24 months to develop its signature smooth texture.

In addition, Oliver Perkins, a Master Craftsman and producer of America’s finest Salamis and Cured Meats, will be here sampling and educating on “Old World” cured meats re-imagined with New World Creativity. Oliver will be sampling and explaining his creations. Oliver is truly a genius. His cured meats are stellar. We are thrilled and excited to have him with us to kick off our partnership.

As an extra special treat, our good friend “Capitals National Anthem Singer,” Bob McDonald will be on hand at 1 p.m. to serenade the cheese and us with traditional Swiss ballads.

More on Gotthelf Emmental AOP: A Swiss Treasure with a Taste of History

A remarkable Swiss tradition unfolds in the heart of the pristine Emmental region, where winding mountain roads lead to the mountain dairy Hüpfenboden. Gotthelf Emmental AOP is a cheese that embodies the essence of the mountains and is lovingly crafted by master cheesemakers Marlies Zaugg and Bernhard Meier, along with their children Florian and Sarah, at a staggering altitude of 1016 meters above sea level.

The journey to this isolated dairy is often fraught with heavy snowfall, a testament to the commitment of the cheesemakers. They are the exclusive producers of Gotthelf Emmental, with a daily production limit of just two wheels.

But what distinguishes Gotthelf Emmental is its remarkable flavor — sweet and reminiscent of roasted cashew nuts and sweet cream. It’s a connoisseur’s dream, and this unique cheese proudly carries the Slow Food label. The secret behind its exceptional taste lies in the handmade kettle whey cultures carefully cultivated by these master cheesemakers. These unique cultures impart a distinct “goût du terroir,” connecting the cheese to its origins.

However, the uniqueness of Gotthelf Emmental extends beyond its artistic label. The dairy cows are privileged to graze on natural food, consisting of lush grass and hay, thanks to the region’s pristine landscape. Though the mountain altitudes result in lower milk production per cow, this paradoxically ensures a more decadent and superior milk quality, resulting in the best Emmentaler you can savor.

Come and join us this Saturday for this special opening and tasting of this massive 200lb wheel. Stay for samples of Gotthelf Emmentaler, A Small Good Charcuterie. We will also feature French Wines from Tatiana Panirovskaya of Baron Francois Selections and Nataliya Georgieva, founder of Bohemish Imports, who specializes in high-quality wines from Bulgaria.