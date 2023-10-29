JUST IN: Police investigating apartment break-in and rape in Rosslyn

A man broke into a woman’s apartment in Rosslyn early this morning and raped her, Arlington County police say.

The incident happened around midnight on the 1500 block of Clarendon Blvd.

More, below, from an ACPD press release.

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a rape which occurred in the Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhood during the early morning hours of October 29. At approximately 12:19 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard for the report of a rape. The preliminary investigation indicates the unknown male suspect gained entry to the victim’s residence, entered her bedroom and threatened her. The suspect then raped the victim before fleeing the residence on foot. The suspect is described as a tall, Black male with a skinny build and shorter, curly hair. This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective McGuire at 703-228-4173 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.

This incident follows an apartment break-in and sexual assault in the Virginia Square neighborhood in April.