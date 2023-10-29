JUST IN: Police investigating apartment break-in and rape in Rosslyn

A man broke into a woman’s apartment in Rosslyn early this morning and raped her, Arlington County police say.
The incident happened around midnight on the 1500 block of Clarendon Blvd.
More, below, from an ACPD press release.
The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a rape which occurred in the Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhood during the early morning hours of October 29.
At approximately 12:19 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard for the report of a rape. The preliminary investigation indicates the unknown male suspect gained entry to the victim’s residence, entered her bedroom and threatened her. The suspect then raped the victim before fleeing the residence on foot.
The suspect is described as a tall, Black male with a skinny build and shorter, curly hair.
This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective McGuire at 703-228-4173 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.
This incident follows an apartment break-in and sexual assault in the Virginia Square neighborhood in April.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
You’ve seen him in the comments, now you can listen to him on a podcast. Flood Czar, a pseudonymous and long-standing active participant in our comment section, sat down with…
A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly firing gunshots in the Fairlington neighborhood. The incident started around 12:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street. Initial…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to