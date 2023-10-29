NOW: At least four hurt after pair of crashes close local intersections

Police and medics responded to a serious pedestrian crash and a collision with multiple injuries Sunday night.
The crashes happened just a half hour apart, with the pedestrian crash at Columbia Pike and S. Greenbrier Street first reported around 9:45 p.m.
Initial reports suggest that a middle-aged man was struck by the driver of a Toyota. The intersection remains closed and police are still on scene investigating as of publication time, which is usually indicative of a crash involving a very serious injury or fatality.
Around 10:15 p.m., another significant crash was reported, this time in northern Arlington. Initial reports suggest that at least three people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized after two cars collided at the intersection of Langston Blvd and Lorcom Lane.
After a cleanup, the intersection reopened about an hour later.
No further details were immediately available about either crash.
LOCATION: Columbia Pike / S Greenbrier St.
INCIDENT: Traffic Collision
IMPACT: Columbia Pike from S. Frederick St. to S Greenbrier St. is closed. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1U05rrqe6p
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) October 30, 2023
INCIDENT: Traffic Collision
LOCATION: Langston Blvd (Rt. 29)/Lorcom Lane
IMPACT: The intersection of Langston Blvd (Rt. 29) and Lorcom Lane is closed in all directions. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RhQ25BN4BM
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) October 30, 2023
