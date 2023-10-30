Morning Notes

Church Redevelopment Opponents Organize — “Plans to fast-track demolition of Clarendon Presbyterian Church and replace it with affordable housing could run into headwinds, if neighbors who want the century-old-in-2024 church building retained can convince the county government’s historic-preservation body to get involved.” [Gazette Leader]

Slow Speed Jeep Flip — From Dave Statter: “#CaughtOnCam: A very low-speed rollover this morning on Wilson Boulevard at N. Lexington Street. Neighbors & other drivers jumped in to get the two people out before @ArlingtonVaFD arrived. No serious injuries reported.” [Twitter]

APS Employee Health Plan Update — “Teachers, staff and younger retirees are getting their paperwork in to make the switch from Kaiser Permanente to CareFirst. ‘We are roughly at about 50 percent’ of the school system’s personnel currently enrolled in health care who have signed up for new coverage, Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members.” [Gazette Leader]

Big Win for W-L Football — “W-L Generals go to 8-1 with a big W over Langley! @WLFootball… Thanks @Scott7news for being there!” [Twitter]

Big Loss for Yorktown — “A 35-33 road loss to the Marshall Statesmen in Oct. 27 football action eliminated the Yorktown Patriots from any chance of winning a Liberty District title this fall and put its region-playoff hopes in jeopardy, as well.” [Gazette Leader]

Amazon Urged to Revise Phase 2 — “Assuming it advances and isn’t sold off to become a new arena for the Washington Wizards and Capitals, HQ2’s second phase must be condensed, blending the best of the original proposal with the reality that even if the second headquarters does eventually reach 25,000 employees, Amazon won’t need anywhere close to the density Arlington County approved for the site in April 2022.” [Washington Business Journal]

Restaurant Week Record — “A record 61 dining establishments participated in the fifth annual Arlington Restaurant Week, held Oct. 16-23 and sponsored by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Among MCM Weekend Winners — “The winner of the marathon was Julius Kogo, a 38-year-old from Kenya who finished in 2:25:56. The first woman to complete the race was Bonnie Keating, 38, of San Diego, in 2:50:49. Calum Neff, a 39-year-old from Fulshear, Tex., won the 50k in a course record 2:55:56, while Arlington’s Anna Staats, 24, was the top female finisher in 3:35:57.” [Washington Post, WTOP, NBC 4, Twitter]

It’s Monday — Scattered showers are expected mainly after 2 pm, with increasing clouds and a high near 77. A south wind of 5 to 15 mph will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, with possible gusts up to 23 mph. For Monday night, there will be mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop to around 43. Rain is likely after 2 am. The northwest wind will blow at 10 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph. [Weather.gov]