Snouts & Stouts indoor dog park and bar set to open next month in Green Valley

An indoor dog park and bar is set to officially open its doors next month in the former home of New District Brewing.

Snouts & Stouts, located at 2709 S. Oakland Street in Green Valley, has announced it will start serving dogs and their humans on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“We believe that Snouts & Stouts is [complementary] to the existing Shirlington Dog Park and gives the community one place where they can have the best of both worlds with a massive outdoor dog park, and the option of an indoor dog park & bar,” Founder and CEO Daniel Ramos said in a press release.

The opening next month is a few months behind the initial plans Ramos announced to open this August.

The 6,000 square-foot climate-controlled dog park and bar includes a beer and wine bar, snack cafe, specialized turf, dog treat shop, dog daycare, boarding and training, according to the website.

Additionally, staff — nicknamed the “Dog Patrol” — will roam the area to ensure it stays clean and that dogs are playing well and staying hydrated.

“This way you can relax and grab a drink,” the website says.

Although it is advertised as the “only indoor dog park and bar in Northern Virginia,” there is another indoor dog park and bar in Alexandria called Barkhaus.

“While others have tried to create an indoor dog park in the area, you often see that their ‘indoor’ section is reduced to a small room where not many dogs can play off-leash,” Ramos said in the release.

While humans 18 and older can enter for free, dogs need a membership or day pass. An annual membership is $365 for the first dog and $120 for each additional dog. A monthly membership option is also available at $45 for the first dog and $13 for any additional dogs. Limited-time discounts on memberships are currently available.

Day passes run at $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Any additional dog is an extra $5, regardless of the day.

Before entering, dog owners must show proof of up-to-date vaccinations, and dogs older than one year must be spayed or neutered. Pups younger than 16 weeks won’t be allowed.

Dog daycare and boarding are only available during the week. Below are the hours of operation, according to the website:

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM Dog Daycare & Boarding 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Bar & Public Playtime

Friday: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM Dog Daycare & Boarding 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Bar & Public Playtime

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM Bar & Public Playtime

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Bar & Public Playtime



Before launching Snouts & Stouts, Ramos ran a marketing consulting firm and worked in data analytics, according to his LinkedIn. In the release, Ramos said he was inspired to open a dog park after becoming frustrated at the lack of indoor spaces for his dog, Cooper, to play in the area.

“I also always hate leaving my dog at home when I want to go out and get drinks with friends, so I put those two activities together and BOOM… Snouts & Stouts was born,” he said in an Instagram post in June. “This is truly a dream come true for me and I can’t wait to share my dream with the community!”