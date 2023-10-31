Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meatloaf

Are you searching for a big furry loaf of love? Then meet Meatloaf, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This handsome guy is currently in foster with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. He gets along great with other dogs and cats.
His friends had this to say about him:
Meatloaf is the most handsome 2 year old big loaf of love!
When he is not sleeping on a comfy couch or refreshing cool floor, near his favorite human, he would love a family that can take him on long sniffy walks in the park, play with new friends (human and dogs) and show off his catch skills!
While he is still young, he is very smart and continually working hard on commands, thankfully he is food motivated and eager to please.
Meatloaf doesn’t let his size stop him from his dream of being a big baby in your lap! Who wouldn’t want an 80 pound weighted blanket for the coming fall/winter days!
Meatloaf is house and crate trained! Want to read more about Meatloaf? Check out his entire profile to learn more.
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
