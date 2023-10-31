Arlington authorities warn of ‘currently circulating’ phone scam

It’s an older phone scam, but it’s still active and is currently targeting Arlington residents.

The police department and the Sheriff’s Office are “warning the community about a common and reoccurring nationwide telephone scam currently circulating in Arlington.”

The jury duty scam tries to convince the person answering the call that they’re in trouble with the law.

“Several community members have reported receiving voicemail messages from an individual claiming to be a Lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office wanting to discuss an urgent legal matter,” ACPD said Tuesday morning.

