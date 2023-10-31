Arlington authorities warn of ‘currently circulating’ phone scam

It’s an older phone scam, but it’s still active and is currently targeting Arlington residents.
The police department and the Sheriff’s Office are “warning the community about a common and reoccurring nationwide telephone scam currently circulating in Arlington.”
The jury duty scam tries to convince the person answering the call that they’re in trouble with the law.
“Several community members have reported receiving voicemail messages from an individual claiming to be a Lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office wanting to discuss an urgent legal matter,” ACPD said Tuesday morning.
More from a press release:
In these types of scams, callers will pose as local law enforcement and contact victims accusing them of failing to appear for jury duty and stating a warrant for their arrest will be issued unless a fine is paid. Payment is often requested in the form of gift cards and the scammer will ask the victim to provide the gift card numbers over the phone.
As a reminder, the Arlington County Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office will never call to solicit funds or collect fines over the phone. Additionally, juror summonses are sent through the mail and communication through other mediums should be considered suspicious.
Be aware that scammers may spoof, a process of deliberately falsifying the information transmitted to your caller ID display, phone numbers of law enforcement or government agencies in an effort to disguise their identity and appear legitimate. If you receive a call of this nature, immediately hang up with the caller and verify the claim by calling the law enforcement agency directly. Never use a phone number provided to you from the caller to verify their credibility. To verify information regarding law enforcement in Arlington County, contact the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.
For additional financial crimes information, visit our website. If you were the target or victim of a scam in Arlington County, please file an online police report.
Recent Stories
The reported gunfire that sent an elementary school into lockdown last week stemmed from a resident’s dispute with a delivery driver. That’s according to Arlington County police, which provided an…
We last asked you in 2013 what your plans were for Halloween evening. A decade later, let’s ask it again! While the little kids prepare for a bounty of candy,…
Reminder: Trick-or-Treating Tonight — “The annual, costumed candy-gathering spree traditionally takes place on Halloween — Tuesday, Oct. 31 — and starts shortly before sunset. That’s typically around 6 p.m., though…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to